Jordan World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Clubs

Despite losing 3-1 in their World Cup debut against Austria, Jordan had a respectable performance. Ali Olwan scored the equalizer at the 50th minute, which was the country’s first-ever World Cup goal.

An own goal gave Austria the lead before a last-minute penalty from Marko Arnautovic sealed The Chivalrous Ones’ fate. Nevertheless, they take on Algeria next on Monday night at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in California.

But before that match, let’s look at Jordan’s 26-player squad and the clubs they represent as professionals.

Clubs and Leagues of 2026 FIFA World Cup Jordan Squad

Here is the Jordan’s complete World Cup squad composed of 26 players. It also includes the teams each player is signed to and the leagues their clubs play in.

Goalkeepers

Yazeed Abulaila (Al-Hussein | Jordanian Pro League)

Nour Bani Attiah (Al-Faisaly | Jordanian Pro League)

Abdallah Al Fakhouri (Al-Wehdat | Jordanian Pro League)

Defenders

Abdallah Nasib (Al-Zawraa | Iraq Stars League)

Husam Abu Dahab (Al-Samiya | Jordanian Pro League)

Yazan Al-Arab (FC Seoul | Korean K League 1)

Mohammad Abualnadi (Corvinul Hunedoara | Romanian Liga I)

Salim Obaid (Al-Hussein | Jordanian Pro League)

Mohammad Taha (Al-Hussein | Jordanian Pro League)

Saed Al-Rosan (Al-Hussein | Jordanian Pro League)

Ihsan Haddad (Al-Hussein | Jordanian Pro League)

Anas Badawi (Al-Faisaly | Jordanian Pro League)

Midfielders

Mohammad Abu Hashish (Al-Karma | Iraq Stars League)

Amer Jamous (Al-Zawraa | Iraq Stars League)

Noor Al-Rawabdeh (Selangor FC | Malaysia Super League)

Rajaei Ayed (Al-Hussein | Jordanian Pro League)

Ibrahim Sa’deh (Al-Karma | Iraq Stars League)

Mohannad Abu Taha (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya | Iraq Stars League)

Nizar Al Rashdan (Qatar SC | Qatar Stars League)

Mohammad Al Dawoud (Al-Wehdat | Jordanian Pro League)

Forwards

Mohammad Abu Zrayq (Raja Casablanca | Moroccan Botola Pro)

Ali Olwan (Al-Sailiya | Qatar Stars League)

Musa Al-Taamari (Stade Rennes | French Ligue 1)

Odeh Al-Fakhouri (Pyramids FC | Egyptian Premier League)

Mahmoud Al-Mardi (Al-Hussein | Jordanian Pro League)

Ali Azaizeh (Al-Shabab | Saudi Pro League)

Who Are Jordan’s Manager and Captain?

Jordan’s manager is Jamal Sellami, who is a former player in Morocco and Turkey. Sellami began his coaching career in 2011, starting in his native country of Morocco. He previously managed pro clubs in Morocco before taking The Chivalrous Ones vacancy.

Sellami became the first manager in Jordan’s history to take the nation to the World Cup. He also led them to a runner-up finish at the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s captain is Ihsan Haddad. He has had the armband since late 2021. He has 90 appearances for his country, with two goals as a defender.

Jordan’s Next World Cup Match

After their match against Algeria, Jordan’s final group stage game will be versus Lionel Messi and the defending World Cup champions Argentina. They take on the champs on June 27 at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jordan vs. Argentina is scheduled for kick-off at 10:00 p.m. EST.