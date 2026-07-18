Kylian Mbappe Leaves World Cup as Girlfriend, Ester Exposito, Remains a Mystery

The World Cup has been full of stars being supported by their significant others, but Kylian Mbappe’s girlfriend, Ester Exposito, has remained in the background. Mbappe does not have a wife but has been spotted with the Spanish actress.

The French star also has no problem frequently responding to Exposito’s social media messages, but the couple prefers to keep their relationship under wraps.

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, has been cheering on Argentina throughout the World Cup. Erling Haaland was supported by longtime girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen.

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Inés García, has been following Spain all over the United States during the FIFA tournament. Harry Kane’s wife, Katie Goodland, has been giving fans an inside look at World Cup life in the States.

Even Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, has been spotted at England games despite the couple preferring to keep a low profile.

Heading into the England-France game, Mbappe’s girlfriend has yet to be spotted at the World Cup. It appears the Spanish actress has been cheering on France from afar.

Exposito’s home country will be playing in the World Cup final after upsetting Mbappe’s France in the semifinal match. Mbappe and his girlfriend have successfully managed to go the entire World Cup outside of the spotlight.

Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend, Ester Exposito, Has Not Been Spotted at the World Cup

Exposito may have avoided the public eye, but Mbappe was one of the faces of the World Cup. The actress did visit the United States for the Tribeca Film Festival, but it is unclear if Exposito attended any World Cup matches.

Exposito was in the States debuting a new film entitled “Dante.” The actress is best known for the Netflix show “Elite.”

“I’d love to have a long career, above all in film, and a varied one — working with the best directors,” Exposito told Hola’s Maria Loreto in a June 16, interview. “Like any actor, I think. But I’d also like to write. I don’t know if I’d write something entirely alone, I don’t know if I’d direct, but I want to develop stories I want to tell as an actress.

“Use other paths to create characters and stories I actually want to be part of. Build my own stage. A lot of the time it’s boring just waiting for the right story and character to come along. I think a lot of us end up thinking: what if it never comes — so I’ll create it myself.”

Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend, Ester, Is Not the Biggest Soccer Fan

The couple has yet to “hard launch” their relationship as neither Mbappe or Exposito post photos together on Instagram. The France star frequently responds to Exposito’s social media posts.

Mbappe may be one of the top footballers in the world, but Exposito admitted to not being the biggest soccer fan. The actress is working on a new movie called “Baton” where the sport is one of the focal points.

“I know nothing about soccer!” Exposito explained to Le Parisien, via Le Figaro during a June 15, feature. “I’ve only been to a stadium a few times in my life. At home, nobody watched matches on television.

“Even though Spain is a great soccer country and we obviously have the best teams, I don’t have that culture. … It’s a world I’m discovering, and with this football film, everything is happening at once. So I’m starting to get interested.”