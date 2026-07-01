Why Is Mexico vs Ecuador Delayed? When Will The World Cup Game Start?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout round game between Mexico and Ecuador is delayed in Mexico City due to lightning and severe weather in the area.

The Mexico vs Ecuador World Cup game was supposed to begin at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on Tuesday, June 30, but the game has since been delayed.

According to Fox Sports, the game is expected to start roughly an hour after the original kickoff time, but for now, severe weather and lightning around the Mexico City Stadium have caused the delay.

Why Is Mexico Vs Ecuador Delayed? When Will It Start?

Per the Associated Press, the storms started before the game, and the delay went into effect shortly before the original kickoff time.

“The match between Mexico and Ecuador for the round of 32 of the World Cup was delayed and will start one hour after the original scheduled time on Tuesday night due to a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area,” Carlos Rodriguez wrote. “The storm started about two hours before the match was set to begin.”

As Fox Sports confirmed on it’s World Cup broadcast of the Mexico vs Ecuador game, the matchup is expected to kickoff roughly one hour after the original time, at about 9 pm EST/6 pm PST after the original weather delay.

Just before the game was expected to start, FIFA confirmed the news that the game in Mexico City would be delayed.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed. FIFA will follow the safety protocols established by the local authorities, and the match will start as soon as it is safe to do so. The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation.”

World Cup Games Today Before The Weather Delay In Mexico

Before the Mexico vs Ecuador game was delayed, there were two exciting games of World Cup action on Tuesday, June 30.

To start the day, Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 with goals from Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland, as the latter has now scored five goals in the World Cup and is firmly in the Golden Boot race. Norway will play Brazil in the Round of 16 over the weekend.

The other game today was France vs Sweden, as the World Cup favorites led by Kylian Mbappe won 3-0 to advance to the next round. Mbappe scored twice, climbing up the all-time World Cup goals list, while Bradley Barcola scored once, as the French ended Sweden’s run in the competition. France will play Paraguay on July 4, in Philadelphia.

The last game of the day is Mexico vs Ecuador, but as seen, that game came under a weather delay shortly before kickoff.

Mexico enters the night after winning all three of its group stage games for the first time in national team history. Ecuador meanwhile, was almost knocked out in the group stage, but grabbed a win against Germany to advance.

The winner of the delayed game will move on to the Round of 16 to play the winner of England vs DR Congo on July 5, in the Round of 16.