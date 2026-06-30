World Cup Games Today: Full Soccer Schedule, Kickoff Times, Where To Watch

The first knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and after two exciting days of soccer action, Tuesday, June 30, is no different. There are three World Cup games today on the schedule, with some of the most anticipated Round of 32 matchups set to be played on TV.

While yesterday saw Brazil score a late winner against Japan, Paraguay shock Germany in penalties, and Morocco squeak by the Netherlands in the previous World Cup schedule on Monday, today will feature some of the biggest matchups, with more tournament favorites either moving on or set to see their campaign come to an end.

Here’s the full soccer schedule of World Cup games today, with all the information you need to know, including who is playing, kickoff times, where to watch, and more.

World Cup Games Today: Soccer Schedule, Kickoff Times, Where To Watch On TV

There are three World Cup games on TV today, so here’s all you need to know about the soccer action for Tuesday, June 30.

Ivory Coast vs Norway: kickoff time at 1 pm EST/10 am PST, at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (Streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

France vs Sweden: kickoff time at 5 pm EST/2 pm PST, at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (Streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Mexico vs Ecuador: kickoff time at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST, at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (Streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Those are the three World Cup games today in what is the third day of the Round of 32 action after the group stage concluded over the weekend.

Canada, Brazil, Paraguay, and Morocco have all advanced to the Round of 16, and now each of these six teams playing today hopes to do the same.

How Each Team Made It Here, Next Matchups For Winners

Now that you know the games on TV today, here’s a bit of background on each team, including how they got to the knockout round and who they’ll play if they win for the squads on the schedule for June 30.

Starting with the first soccer game today, Ivory Coast vs Norway could prove to be an explosive matchup with two top teams from Africa and Europe facing off. The Ivory Coast won two of three in the group stage to advance, beating Ecuador and Curacao but losing to Germany. The national team only gave up two goals in the three games, while scoring just four of their own, meaning they’ll have a big task stopping the Scandinavian side with a strong front line.

As for Norway, superstar Erling Haaland‘s four goals led them to two wins in the group stage before he was sat and they lost to France after already clinching a spot in the knockout round. Norway is in the World Cup for the first time this century, but has a strong squad and is hoping to advance after showing great promise to start the tournament.

The winner of this World Cup game today will play Brazil over the weekend.

Following that matchup is the biggest game of the day, as France vs Sweden is one of the most anticipated games in this round. France, led by Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, ran through the group stage with wins over Senegal, Iraq, and Norway and continues to look like favorites to win the World Cup. They haven’t been challenged yet and hope to take down Sweden as Mbappe continues to make a run at the Golden Boot award, currently on four goals through three games.

As for Sweden, the other Scandinavian team set to play today beat Tunisia, lost to the Dutch, and had a draw against Japan to finish third in Group G and barely advance. Still, with Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, and Alexander Isak, Sweden is hoping to find magic and upset the French in what is expected to be the most exciting World Cup game on TV today.

The winner will be matched up with Paraguay on the Fourth of July in the Round of 16.

The final soccer game today is Mexico vs Ecuador in a battle of two teams who have seen opposite starts to the tournament. Mexico ran through the group stage with wins over South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia, in what was the national team’s first time seeing victory in all three group stage matchups. Mexico now looks like they can make a deep run, but it won’t come easy against their opponent today.

Ecuador was considered a dark horse heading into the World Cup with stars like Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincapié, and, Enner Valencia, but a disappointing group stage campaign seeing a loss to the Ivory Coast and draw against Curacao almost had their tournament run come to an end early, before then getting a win over Germany. Ecuador is one of the best South American teams still in the World Cup, but against a Mexico team on fire playing in their home stadium, finding a path to victory will be difficult.

The winner of the last World Cup game today will play the winner of England vs DR Congo on July 5, in the Round of 16.

That is the World Cup schedule today, with everything you need to know about who is playing, when and where to watch, and the tournament run for each team so far. After what has already been an exciting start to knockout round action, today, Tuesday, June 30, is expected to be no different, with some of the best teams set to take the pitch as the competition continues.