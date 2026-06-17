Norway vs Iraq Player Ratings Today Expose Defensive Collapse as Erling Haaland Runs Riot on World Cup Debut

Norway vs Iraq player ratings today became a major talking point after Norway secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Iraq in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I opener at Boston Stadium. The Norway vs. Iraq player result reflected Norway’s control for much of the match, although Iraq briefly threatened to make it competitive.

Erling Haaland stole the headlines on his World Cup debut, scoring twice in the first half to put Norway firmly in control. Iraq found a response through Aymen Hussein, whose powerful header briefly restored hope before halftime.

However, Norway’s quality, organization, and attacking movement proved too much to handle. The second half highlighted the difference between the two teams as Norway stretched Iraq’s defense and punished costly mistakes.

Today’s Norway vs. Iraq player ratings highlighted several standout performances for the Scandinavian side and revealed the defensive problems that hurt Iraq throughout the match.

Norway vs Iraq Player Ratings Today Highlight Haaland’s Dominant Display

The Norway vs. Iraq player ratings today were led by Haaland, who earned a 9.2 rating and Man of the Match honors. The Manchester City striker delivered a clinical performance, taking advantage of the space created around him and scoring two important first-half goals that settled Norway’s nerves.

Martin Ødegaard received an 8.3 rating after controlling the tempo from midfield. The Norway captain dictated play, found passing lanes consistently, and provided a key assist. Leo Østigård followed with an 8.0 rating after dominating aerial battles and scoring Norway’s third goal with a powerful header.

Antonio Nusa earned a 7.8 rating after causing constant problems down the wing. His pace stretched Iraq’s defense throughout the contest and helped create multiple scoring opportunities. Fredrik Aursnes received a 7.4 rating for his work in midfield, while Julian Ryerson earned 7.2 after balancing attacking runs with solid defensive work.

Alexander Sørloth received a 7.1 rating despite not scoring. His movement created space for Haaland and disrupted Iraq’s defensive shape. Sander Berge earned 7.0 for his physical presence in midfield. Torbjørn Heggem received 6.8, while goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland earned 6.7 after a relatively quiet evening. David Møller Wolfe completed the Norway ratings with a 6.5 score.

Norway vs Iraq Player Rating Breakdown Shows Iraq’s Struggles

Every Norway vs. Iraq player rating reflected the challenges Iraq faced against Norway’s attacking quality. Ali Jasim was Iraq’s highest-rated player with a 7.0 score after creating the equalizer with an excellent cross. His creativity gave Iraq some of its best attacking moments.

Aymen Hussein received a 6.9 rating after scoring a well-taken header in the first half. However, his night ended on a disappointing note when he scored an own goal in stoppage time. Amir Al-Ammari earned a 6.4 rating after working hard in midfield before Norway gradually took control.

Mohanad Ali received 6.2 after showing determination but finding little support in attack. Ibrahim Bayesh earned 5.9, while goalkeeper Jalal Hassan received 5.8 despite making several saves that prevented an even heavier defeat.

Merchas Doski also earned 5.8 after facing constant pressure down his flank. Zaid Ismael received 5.7, while Hussein Ali earned 5.5 after repeatedly being pulled out of position by Norway’s movement.

Norway vs Iraq Player Result Decided by Costly Defensive Errors

The Norway vs. Iraq player result was heavily influenced by defensive mistakes and Norway’s ability to exploit them. Zaid Tahseen received a 5.2 rating after a costly error led directly to Haaland’s second goal just before halftime. Akam Hashhem received the lowest rating of the match, 5.0, after struggling to handle Haaland’s physical presence and losing track of Østigård during a set piece.

The final Norway vs. Iraq player ratings today highlighted Norway’s tactical discipline and attacking efficiency. Haaland’s brace, Ødegaard’s control, Østigård’s defensive strength, and Nusa’s pace helped Norway secure a comfortable 4-1 victory.

The player result gives Norway an excellent start to their World Cup campaign, while Iraq will need to address the defensive issues that proved costly throughout the match.