Saudi Arabia World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Clubs

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues on Sunday, when Saudi Arabia takes on Spain at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia. It’s a must-win match for both nations, especially with how tight the standings are in Group H.

Saudi Arabia is coming off a 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their tournament opener last week. They had the lead for 40 minutes before allowing an equalizer from Rafael Araujo.

But before their match against Spain, let’s look at The Green Falcons’ World Cup squad and the clubs their players represent at the professional level.

Clubs and Leagues of 2026 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia Squad

Here is the complete list of Saudi Arabia’s 26-player squad at the World Cup. It includes the clubs they play for and the leagues their clubs play in.

Goalkeepers

Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr | Saudi Pro League)

Mohammed Al-Owais (Al-Ula | Saudi Pro League)

Ahmed Al-Kassar (Al-Qadsiah | Saudi Pro League)

Defenders

Ali Majrashi (Al-Ahli | Saudi Pro League)

Ali Lajami (Al-Hilal | Saudi Pro League)

Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr | Saudi Pro League)

Hassan Al-Tambakti (Al-Hilal | Saudi Pro League)

Saud Abdulhamid (RC Lens | Ligue 1 in France)

Nawaf Boushal (Al-Nassr | Saudi Pro League)

Hassan Kadesh (Al-Ittihad | Saudi Pro League)

Moteb Al-Harbi (Al-Hilal | Saudi Pro League)

Jehad Thikri (Al-Qadsiah | Saudi Pro League)

Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat (Al-Qadsiah | Saudi Pro League)

Midfielders

Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal | Saudi Pro League)

Musab Al-Juwayr (Al-Qadsiah | Saudi Pro League)

Ayman Yahya (Al-Nassr | Saudi Pro League)

Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal | Saudi Pro League)

Abdullah Al-Khaibari (Al-Nassr | Saudi Pro League)

Ziyad Al-Johani (Al-Ahli | Saudi Pro League)

Alaa Al-Hejji (Neom SC | Saudi Pro League)

Sultan Mandash (Al-Hilal | Saudi Pro League)

Mohammed Kanno (Al Hilal | Saudi Pro League)

Forwards

Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Ahli | Saudi Pro League)

Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Ittihad | Saudi Pro League)

Khalid Al-Ghannam (Al-Ettifaq | Saudi Pro League)

Abdullah Al-Hamdan (Al-Nassr | Saudi Pro League)

Who Are Saudi Arabia’s Manager and Captain?

Saudi Arabia’s current manager is Georgios Donis. He has been in charge of The Green Falcons since April 23, 2026, replacing Herve Renard. He has never managed a country before taking the Saudi Arabia job.

Donis’ managerial career began in 2002 in his native Greece. He has taken over clubs in Greece, Cyprus, Israel and Saudi Arabia. He has won the Greek Cup with AEL, the Cypriot League and Cypriot Cup with APOEL and King of Cup Champions, Saudi Super Cup and Saudi Crown Prince Cup with Al-Hilal.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s captain is Salem Al-Dawsari. He has had the armband since 2023. He has 112 appearances for his country, scoring 27 goals.

Saudi Arabia’s World Cup Schedule

After the Spain match, Saudi Arabia still has one more group stage game. They will face Cabo Verde on June 26 at the Houston Stadium in Texas, with kick-off time scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.

The Green Falcons have not advanced to the knockout stages since 1994 in the United States.