Alex Eala Makes Emotional Promise to Filipino Fans After Toronto Exit

Alex Eala’s winning streak ended at the National Bank Open, but the Filipina tennis star made sure she did not leave Centre Court without recognizing the supporters who carried her through another memorable week.

After a 6-4, 6-0 loss to Belinda Bencic in the round of 16, Eala delivered a heartfelt message in Tagalog to the Filipino fans who turned her Toronto debut into a homecoming more than 8,000 miles from Manila.

“Maraming salamat, mga kababayan,” Eala began before thanking her compatriots for supporting her in Toronto and during her title run in Washington.

“Thank you so much, my fellow Filipinos, for everything you did for me this week here in Toronto, in Washington, and for everything you always do for me,” Eala said, translated into English. “You’re always supporting me, always praying for me and always staying up late, so I’ll continue working hard. Thank you.”

Her acknowledgment of fans staying awake carried particular meaning. Eala’s North American matches often begin late at night or early in the morning in the Philippines, but that has not stopped supporters from following her rapid ascent.

Alex Eala Calls Herself a ‘Drop in the Ocean’

The 21-year-old Eala also offered a striking description of her place within the Filipino community after she was asked about sharing her culture with the rest of the world.

Filipino food, including chicken adobo, was sold on the tournament grounds during her run. Eala has also incorporated her heritage into her work with Nike. Yet she refused to frame the celebration of Filipino identity as something driven by her alone.

“I’m kind of just like a drop in the ocean, you know, when it comes to Filipinos and their pride for their culture and where they come from,” Eala said.

“I do a lot to kind of represent my country, and I’m very proud of it. But you see, I mean, the stadium was full of people who do the same thing, right? So, I guess that just shows you what kind of a community we are and what kind of people we are and how supportive we are of each other.”

Filipino flags filled the stands throughout Eala’s Toronto campaign. The crowd roared through her three-set victory over Caty McNally, which extended her winning streak to seven matches and sent her into the fourth round.

That streak began during Eala’s breakthrough run in Washington, where she defeated Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to become the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour singles title.

Alex Eala Savors Emotional Toronto Farewell

Eala paused to take in the scene after losing to Bencic. She looked toward the crowd and smiled while walking off the court, knowing it would be her final appearance inside the stadium for some time.

“The atmosphere this whole week has been just incredible,” Eala said. “It’s hard to describe to other people kind of the feeling of being in that stadium full of, of course, the fans and all the love.”

Bencic halted Eala’s run in 73 minutes, breaking her six times and winning the final eight games. Eala admitted she could not pull herself out of a difficult emotional state once the match began slipping away.

Still, one uneven evening did little to diminish what she experienced in Toronto.

“I’m super grateful for the experiences that I’ve had here,” Eala said. “It’s been an amazing debut. I’ll carry these memories with me for a really long time.”

Eala plans to take one or two days away from tennis before traveling to Cincinnati. The break will be brief, but her message to the fans who pray, stay awake and follow her around the world was clear: She intends to keep working.