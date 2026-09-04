Alex Eala-Iva Jovic Gets Arthur Ashe Night Session at US Open: When, How to Watch

Alex Eala’s first two singles matches at the US Open turned Louis Armstrong Stadium into something close to a home court.

On Saturday night, the stage gets considerably bigger.

Eala, the No. 17 seed, will face No. 14 Iva Jovic in the opening match of the Arthur Ashe Stadium night session on Sept. 5, with play scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. For viewers in the Philippines, that means a 7 a.m. Sunday start.

The placement gives Eala her first singles match on Ashe at this tournament and puts one of the most compelling young rivalries in the women’s draw under the brightest lights in tennis.

Eala reached the third round with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Oleksandra Oliynykova on Thursday. The US Open described the atmosphere around her second-round match as a “Filipino party,” with fans pouring into Louis Armstrong carrying flags and signs.

Now comes an opponent who knows her game better than most.

Iva Jovic Has Had Eala’s Number

Jovic and Eala are close friends off the court, but the American has owned their professional head-to-head so far.

Jovic has beaten Eala twice in 2026, including meetings at Roland Garros and Queen’s Club, both in straight sets.

Their friendship has only added another layer to the matchup.

The two have spent time together away from competition and even shared a lighthearted moment during the Stars of the Open exhibition, where their fathers joined them on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The US Open had already promoted both players as part of a group of young stars capable of drawing significant fan interest before the tournament began.

Jovic sounded eager rather than uncomfortable about seeing Eala again.

“I’m super excited,” Jovic said after advancing. “The atmosphere is gonna be amazing, and she’s been playing some great tennis.”

She also noted the significance of meeting deeper in a major this time.

“It’s nice to be playing each other third round, deeper into the Slam,” Jovic said, “so hopefully we can all keep going on runs like this.”

Alex Eala Gets Biggest Stage Yet

Eala has yet to drop a set through two rounds, beating Mary Stoiana 6-1, 6-2 before dispatching Oliynykova 6-1, 6-4. Jovic has also advanced without losing a set.

That creates a fascinating contrast entering Saturday.

Jovic owns the history. Eala appears to be playing some of the best tennis of her career.

Former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski recently predicted Eala would reverse the matchup and advance, while calling her “probably the best return-of-serve player in the world at the moment.”

The prize could be even bigger.

The winner of Eala-Jovic advances to face the winner of Coco Gauff vs. Cristina Bucsa in the Round of 16, setting up the possibility of an Eala-Gauff blockbuster.

When Is Alex Eala vs. Iva Jovic?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Philippines: 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6

Court: Arthur Ashe Stadium

Round: Women’s singles third round

Eala-Jovic opens the Arthur Ashe night session, followed by Alexander Zverev against Alejandro Tabilo.

How to Watch Alex Eala vs. Iva Jovic

In the United States, US Open coverage is carried across ESPN’s platforms, with the Arthur Ashe night session beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

In the Philippines, the US Open lists Eclat SPOTV as its official broadcast partner, covering the Philippines and several other Southeast Asian markets.

That makes the viewing window straightforward for Eala’s enormous home audience: wake up early Sunday morning, tune in around 7 a.m., and watch her attempt to solve the one young rival she has not yet been able to beat.

Two losses to Jovic are already part of Eala’s season.

Saturday night on Arthur Ashe gives her a chance to change the story.