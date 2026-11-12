Caio Borralho Reveals His List of UFC Middleweight Contenders

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho revealed his list of the middleweight contenders who he believes deserve to fight for the belt.

While there are a lot of UFC middleweights who are ranked and looking for a title shot at 185 lbs, Borralho believes that there are three true names that are next in line to fight the winner of the planned UFC middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov.

Caio Borralho Reveals 3 Middleweights Deserving of Title Shot

Speaking to reporters ahead of his fight against Yousri Belgaroui at UFC 334 this Saturday, Borralho said that only he, Joe Pyfer, and Brendan Allen deserve to fight for the middleweight belt, not former champ Khamzat Chimaev.

“We have three big names right now to go to the belt. I don’t think Khamzat deserves right now to go to the belt. I think we have Pyfer, Brendan Allen, and myself. I think the three of us are doing a very good run, we are facing the best guys, and any three of us in the mix. … After my win on Saturday, we might fight each other and see whoever goes first,” Borralho said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Caio Borralho Breaks Down Yousri Belgaroui Matchup

While Borralho is a slight favorite to beat Belgaroui this Saturday in their UFC 334 middleweight bout on the main card, the odds aren’t that wide that the oddsmakers don’t think that Belgaroui doesn’t have a shot at pulling off the upset, as he’s a very dangerous striker.

“I think he’s a very good striker for sure. Everybody knows that. He has all these titles in kickboxing and all that, so he’s a very good striker. He knows how to manage distance. He’s very tall, and this is something new (for me), but the thing that I notice on him, that he does very good against wrestlers. He knows how to get up really good, how to fight the hands all the time, how to use the cage in his favor. So, I think he has all these good attributes on his game that I need to figure out on Saturday,” Borralho said.