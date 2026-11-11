Norma Dumont Shockingly Released By UFC

Long-time UFC women’s bantamweight contender Norma Dumont announced that she has been released by the UFC.

Dumont has a 9-4 record in the UFC and is coming off a close decision loss to Ailin Perez in her last fight. That will be the last time we see her in the Octagon, as the world’s leading MMA promotion has released her.

Norma Dumont Released From UFC Roster

Dumont took to her social media on Tuesday night to reveal that the UFC has released her despite having two fights left on her contract.

“I’m stopping by today to share some news with you—news that some of you were already expecting, while others might have had a hunch or weren’t quite sure what was happening. Those closer to me already knew that some discussions had been taking place. Well, I’m here to announce my departure from the UFC organization. I am incredibly grateful for all these years—eight years in total! It was a wonderful experience; it’s where I built my career, established my financial foundation, and was able to support the lives of those around me. It was truly an incredible journey that brought me so much happiness for a long time,” Dumont said in the video.

“But now, I feel the need for a change of scenery. We reached this decision recently—I’ve been talking a lot with my team over the last month. I still had two fights left on my contract, but even before my last bout—when I still had three fights remaining—I had already received word that the UFC likely wouldn’t be renewing my contract once those fights were done. Knowing that, I started thinking: well, I can’t reach the championship title in just two fights, can I? It reached a point where I began to consider ending my career. I had already agreed with my partner that I would retire—by the end of next year, or perhaps even sooner—because we want to start a family.”

Norma Dumont’s UFC Career

Dumont made her UFC debut in 2020 when she lost to Megan Anderson in a women’s featherweight bout. She would then win her next three fights in a row before losing to Macy Chiasson.

Dumont then ripped off a six-fight win streak to get close to a title shot in the UFC women’s bantamweight division, but after back-to-back losses to Joselyne Edwards and the aforementioned Perez, it was going to be difficult for her to get back into title contention despite her division being shallow.

One of the biggest issues with Dumont’s fighting style is that she had gone to 12 straight decisions, something that the UFC matchmakers don’t particularly like.

As Dumont said, she knew she was in a tough spot in her career either way, so it looks like she’s content with the release, as it will allow her to start looking ahead to the next phase of her life, which she says she hopes to be starting a family with her partner, UFC middleweight Marco Tulio.