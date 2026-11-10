Donald Trump Shares Predictions for UFC 334 With Dana White

United States President Donald Trump spoke to UFC president Dana White about UFC 334 and shared his predictions for the event.

UFC 334 takes place this Saturday, November 14, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane defending his title for the first time against Josh Hokit, while UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison makes her first title defense when she takes on women’s MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes in the co-main event.

Donald Trump Talks About UFC 334.

Speaking to White in a social media clip, Trump shared his thoughts on UFC 334.

“I know them all, and I better not do that (predict the winners) because I’ll get myself in trouble around here. They are going to be — that’s going to be two great fights. They’re going to be two great fights, and there’s nobody like Dana White. I’m going to watch,” Trump said.

UFC 334 Is a Stacked Card

The two title fights are, of course, the two fights that everyone is talking about heading into Saturday’s UFC 334 card, but in general, this is a very good card with plenty of great fighters on it.

There are only four cards left in 2026 — UFC 334, UFC Qatar, UFC Saudi Arabia, and UFC 335 — so MMA fans should enjoy what they have left of the sport in 2026, as there won’t be any more events after UFC 335 for over a month until UFC Dallas in the middle of January.

Thankfully, there are tons of great fights coming up in the next month, including at UFC 334, which features two title fights that should be fantastic to watch, just like Trump suggested they would.

The headliner has Gane taking on Hokit in what should be a heavyweight slugfest between two men who have no problem standing and trading for the fans’ delight, while the co-main event between Harrison and Nunes features two of the best women’s MMA fighters of all time.

It’s just a great fight, and one that fight fans should soak up and enjoy when it all goes down this Saturday live from the mecca that is MSG.