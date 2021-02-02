Dana White ‘S*** on Every Single F****** Fighter’

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje isn’t exactly dissatisfied with his status as one of the top stars in the UFC, but the 32-year-old American still decided to rip UFC president Dana White anyway over his handling of the UFC’s stacked lightweight division. Gaethje suggested White’s handling of undefeated champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement has left the entire UFC lightweight division unhappy.

“He s*** on every single f***ing fighter that wants to do it right and wants integrity to the sport. That’s what he s*** on, and that’s why Dustin Poirier is talking like he is,” Gaethje said.

You can watch MMA Junkie’s interview with Gaethje below.

Justin Gaethje: UFC botched lightweight division, talks Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, moreJustin Gaethje speaks to John Morgan of MMA Junkie about his place in the UFC lightweight division alongside Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler and more. #UFC #MMA #MMAJunkie For more MMA news: https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com Upcoming events: https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/schedule Fighter rankings: https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/rankings Connect with MMA Junkie on social media! Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/officialmmajunkie Follow… 2021-02-02T01:38:16Z

Gaethje’s Take on Lightweight Division

Gaethje was asked by MMA Junkie’s John Morgan how the American believed the UFC should handle filling the lightweight title.

“You wouldn’t be wrong to put Oliveira and Poirier in there,” Gaethje said.

But Gaethje thinks White began botching everything at UFC 256 in October when the American challenged Nurmagomedov for the title in Abu Dhabi.

“The reason why this is happening with Poirier is because Dana White…he f***** Tony (Ferguson) and Dustin. He said f*** you guys, I’m going to take Chandler, and he’s going to be the backup for this title fight. That all happened four months ago,” Gaethje said per MMA Junkie.

Gaethje said the top UFC lightweights aren’t happy with how the division has played out.

“We are humans, we have principles, we have morals, and that’s what that is. That’s why Dustin Poirier is saying (he won’t fight Chandler). Well, I would assume. I don’t talk to the guy,” Gaethje said per MMA Junkie.

Gaethje suggested White’s decisions have drawn the ire of every UFC lightweight contender.

“He didn’t just s*** on Dustin Poirier, He didn’t just s*** on Tony Ferguson. He s*** on every single f****** fighter that wants to do it right and wants integrity to the sport. That’s what he s*** on, and that’s why Dustin Poirier is talking like he is,” Gaethje said per MMA Junkie.

Gaethje Doesn’t Expect Title Shot Next

Gaethje is currently ranked No. 2 at lightweight behind Poirier who stunningly defeated UFC superstar Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Gaethje said he’d be happy to fight Poirier next for the 155-pound title but that he didn’t expect to get that call.

“The s***** thing is that the UFC is much more likely to put Poirier and McGregor in there than me before they put me and Poirier in there,” Gaethje.

Free Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin GaethjeKhabib Nurmagomedov returned at UFC 254 in October with his undefeated record on the line to face interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in an emotional performance. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit https://ufcfightpass.com/ To order UFC Pay-Per-Views… 2020-12-31T19:30:01Z

When asked whether he was shooting himself in the foot by putting White and the rest of the UFC on blast, Gaethje said he didn’t see things that way.

“That’s just the truth. You remember how upset Tony and Dustin were when they didn’t put that fight together (at UFC 256). They were probably $50,000 or $100,000 off one of their contracts, and they didn’t put the contract together and those guys were ready to fight,” Gaethje said per MMA Junkie.

Still, the American said he’s happy to compete in the UFC and that he’s anxious to get back to action soon.

“I’m happy. I’m not dissatisfied. I don’t want to fight anywhere else. This is the company to showcase your skills at the highest level. I try to be a company man since day one,” Gaethje said per MMA Junkie.

