Islam Makhachev’s Coach Reveals What Makes Ki MMA Co-Founder Scott Coker Stand Out

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, shared his thoughts on what sets Scott Coker apart from other MMA promoters. Mendez heaped praise on his longtime friend, who is set to launch Ki MMA next year. Coker has proven he can create stars and provide an alternative to the UFC, and he aims to do so once again.

The former Bellator president has been on the sidelines since PFL acquired Bellator. However, Coker used the time off to evaluate the sport and put plans in place for his new venture. Now, he returns to the sport, aiming to return MMA to its roots.

Like the sport’s origins, Ki MMA will feature two fights in one night to crown a World Grand Prix winner. In doing so, Coker is confident his promotion will attract fighters and build new stars.

Coker has a strong reputation with several MMA gyms, fighters, and coaches, including Mendez.

Islam Makhachev’s Coach Praises Ki MMA Co-Founder Scott Coker for His Professionalism

According to Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, Scott Coker has always operated his promotions with a fighter-first mentality. Mendez pinpointed Coker’s character as what sets him apart from other combat sports promoters.

Many of Mendez’s fighters have competed for Coker in Bellator and Strikeforce, including Daniel Cormer, Luke Rockhold, and Usman Nurmagomedov.

“Ki MMA next year is a super, super exciting situation. I’ve been involved with Scott Coker forever. He was one of my first instructors. He’s my best friend. And, he’s helped me so much and he’s helped my career so much. It’s the reason why I am who I am, and it is attributed to Coker,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via Mr. Gamble. “I know how he is as a man, I know how he is as a promoter. And he’s platinum gold, man. Gold, gold, all the way through. This guy is the gold standard. He’s the gold standard for promotion, and his intelligence, his diplomacy, it’s second to none.”

He continued:

“Nobody speaks the way he does and good about everybody. He has nothing bad to say about anybody because he makes sense,” Mendez said. “He’s not talking and not saying nonsense. What he’s saying is very understandable. We can all understand what he has to say.”

Javier Mendez Believes Coker is Underappreciated

Mendez also opened up about Coker’s reputation compared to other combat sports promoters and feels his longtime friend is underappreciated.

The famed MMA coach revealed that Coker is not one who likes to overshadow the fighters. Mendez said that selfless attitude is a positive character trait.

“I think [Coker is] underappreciated and undervalued. Not because that know him, it’s because he doesn’t go in the limelight, he chooses not to. I’ve been telling him, I said, ‘Scottie, people need to know. You’re a great leader,'” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via Mr. Gamble.

He continued:

“Think about it, Don King, Eddie Hearn, even Oscar De La Hoya, they all have that signature something. Dana White, you name it, all the great ones. Bob Arum, all the great ones. And Scott Coker is in that league. He’s just not looking for that attention, he never has. But I think the world can stand to have more Scott Coker-type promoters because he makes sense and is very good to everybody.”