Matt Brown’s Advice to Ronda Rousey: ‘Shut the Hell Up’

Former UFC fighter Matt Brown gave some advice to women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey, suggesting that she “shut the hell up.”

Rousey recently returned from a 10-year layoff when she fought Gina Carano at the first MVP MMA card last month. She needed just 17 seconds to submit Carano with an armbar.

Following the fight, Rousey said that she would once again step away from the sport. But after Holly Holm recently expressed interest in a rematch with Rousey, the UFC Hall of Famer claimed that she would “clean her clock” if they ever fought again.

Matt Brown Tells Ronda Rousey to ‘Shut the Hell Up’

Speaking on the most recent episode of “The Fighter vs. The Writer” on MMAFighting.com, Brown, the longtime welterweight who has the second-most knockouts in UFC history, gave some advice to Rousey, telling her to keep her mouth shut.

“It’s so uninteresting. Because it’s Ronda, it’s a lot of people talking about it, you probably get a lot of replies on a tweet or something. But this is so uninteresting. She’s so just in her own world. It’s cool she believes in herself, I guess. The world is in her hands with that kind of belief. She’d get (expletive) up by Holly if they fought again,” Brown said.

“She’s insufferable. I’m going to be her PR person for the next five seconds, and it’s really simple. This is your PR, Ronda: Shut the hell up. Just don’t talk. Just don’t. We’ll like you a hell of a lot more. Just forget about it. Whatever is on your mind, just forget about it.”

Will Ronda Rousey Actually Fight Again?

Although Rousey said that she was stepping back into retirement after beating Carano at the MVP MMA card, there is always the chance that she will fight again. After all, she’s a prizefighter at heart, and if the money is good enough, then perhaps she would consider competing again.

If she does, then a rematch with Holm makes a lot of sense, since Holm is also contracted to MVP, having recently lost a controversial majority decision to Stephanie Han at this past weekend’s MVP Boxing event. So with both Rousey and Holm having ties to MVP, it would likely be pretty easy to get this fight booked if Rousey did want to fight one more time.

That being said, based on what happened when these two first met inside the Octagon at UFC 193 in November 2015, it might not be the best idea for Rousey to fight Holm again, even if she’s convinced she would destroy Holm in a rematch. Maybe if they do fight again, Rousey would be able to get the fight to the ground and get it into her wheelhouse.

But if the rematch stays standing, then it would be hard to see it ending in anything other than a Holm KO, even if Rousey is convinced that she can beat Holm if they meet for a second time.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen if Rousey will fight again, but given how potentially lucrative a Holm rematch could be for both women, you can’t rule it out.