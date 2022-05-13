Michael Chandler Admits He Doesn’t ‘Want the Smoke’ From UFC Champion

Lightweight powerhouse Michael Chandler made it clear that he doesn’t “want the smoke” from UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Chandler’s comment came after he posted a photo on his Twitter timeline of himself with his family. The picture was taken after his UFC 274 win over Tony Ferguson last weekend.

However, Adesanya’s face had been photoshopped over “Iron’s” son’s face. And in the photo, Chandler is holding his son with one arm. “Love you [Adesanya] – the internet remains undefeated,” Chandler wrote. See the tweet and photo below:

Well, apparently some fans thought Chandler was taking a shot at “The Last Stylebender,” enough so that Chandler had to post a follow-up tweet to defuse the situation.

“First of all…any of y’all that think that was me slighting @stylebender to talk trash, y’all are killing me,” Iron tweeted. “I don’t want that smoke. At all. Ever. But you have to admit, the pic was funny.”

Adesanya, who is known for his social media trolling and online antics, has yet to reply to Chandler’s photo or subsequent tweet.

The Last Stylebender Had a Big Reaction to Chandler’s Head Kick KO

BT Sport’s Chamatkar Sandhu shared a clip of Adesanya’s UFC 274 YouTube reaction video. The clip features The Last Stylebender watching Iron land the brutal kick to Ferguson’s chin. Like all that were watching, Adesanya was shocked, to say the least.

“Izzy’s reaction was a roller-coaster of emotions when Michael Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson,” Sandhu tweeted. “I maintain @stylebender’s YouTube game is phenomenal. Top quality content. Good production values. Quick turnaround. Bravo.”

The kick is one of the most sensation knockouts of the year, and you can see how Adesanya reacted below:

Chandler Has Linked Himself to Several UFC Fighters for Possible Showdowns

After getting his hand raised in the middle of the Octagon at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona, Chandler spoke with Joe Rogan. And during the post-fight interview, Iron called out Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.

Oliveira and Gaethje were set to clash during the night’s headliner, and Oliveira earned the win via first-round rear-naked choke. Chandler wants another shot at becoming UFC champion, and he’d welcome a fight with “Do Bronx” next for the vacant lightweight belt. But, he’d also gladly take the opportunity to welcome McGregor back to the cage.

“I’ve got one dude on my mind,” Chandler said during the broadcast. “Conor McGregor! You’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest. I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best.

“You and me at 170!”

Chandler’s challenge elicited a response from the Irishman, who tweeted shortly after: “I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.”

And the next day, Chandler also threw his name into the mix to be Nate Diaz’s next opponent.