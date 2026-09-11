Jean Silva aims to push toward a title shot when he faces Jose Delgado at Noche UFC 4. The event takes place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday and streams live on Paramount+.

Noche UFC 4 is an annual special-themed Fight Night card that celebrates Mexican Independence Day. Now in its fourth year, the UFC could see a featherweight contender emerge.

Silva vs. Delgado came together on relatively short notice. The Brazilian was originally scheduled to face former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez in the main event. However, Rodriguez was forced to withdraw due to an injury and was replaced by Delgado.

Silva enters the main event hoping to earn a statement victory and secure a title shot against the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev. He enters the fight following his impressive unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen at UFC 324.

The No. 6 ranked UFC featherweight has consistently put on exciting fights, earning four performance bonuses in his last five fights.

Delgado, meanwhile, is aiming to capitalize on a massive opportunity. He enters the fight following two straight victories, with his latest coming via unanimous decision over Austin Bashi. That fight took place at UFC OKC in July, so Silva will have had a longer layoff between the two.

Given the circumstances and current rankings, Silva enters as the betting favorite.

Noche UFC 4: Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado Betting Odds

Jean Silva stands as a sizeable favorite over Jose Delgado on the latest Noche UFC 4 betting lines.

According to FanDuel Sportsboook, Silva enters as a -430 favorite to continue his winning streak. A $20 wager on the Brazilian to win would return a total payout of $24.65.

Delgado, meanwhile, sits at +320. A $20 wager on the Phoenix, Arizona native to pull off an upset would yield a total payout of $84. That number may be enticing for bettors who believe Delgado’s hometown advantage will play a factor in the victory.

Based on the moneyline odds, bettors may wager their money on the method of victory and rounds props for a higher payout.

Despite the change of opponent, oddsmakers still expect a finish from Silva. The Brazilian is favored to win by KO/TKO at -145. His next favored path to victory is by decision, listed at +460.

For Delgado, his best path to victory is also by KO/TKO, listed at +700.

Still, oddsmakers are not expecting the fight to last very long. The fight going the distance is listed at +290. In contrast, the fight not going the distance is set at -410.

The total rounds prop sits at 2.5 rounds, which coincides with the method of victory favoring Silva by KO/TKO. Under 2.5 rounds stands at -410, while the over is listed at +290.

Main Card Betting Odds

Beyond the featherweight headliner between Silva and Delgado, Noche UFC 4 features many appealing fights for bettors.

Check out the updated Noche UFC 4 betting odds below:

Jean Silva (-430) vs. Jose Delgado (+320) – Main Event

Brandon Moreno (+102) vs. Joseph Morales (-124) – Co-Main Event

Tommy McMillen (-170) vs. Marwan Rahiki (+138)

Manon Fiorot (-250) vs. Alexa Grasso (+198)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-215) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+172)

David Martinez (-430) vs. Dan Ige (+320)