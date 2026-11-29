UFC commentator Jon Anik said that he believes that heavyweight Josh Hokit will become a UFC champion at some point.

Hokit lost a close decision to Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 in a failed attempt to become the UFC heavyweight champion. But at age 28, he is super young for the heavyweight division, and therefore, he has tons of time left to become a champion.

Anik thinks he will eventually get the job done.

Jon Anik Stumps for Josh Hokit

Speaking on the “Anik & Florian Podcast,” Anik said that he truly believes Hokit will become a UFC champion.

“I really think Hokit is going to present a huge challenge with his cardio, and with his athleticism, and his willingness, and everything else,” Anik said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Styles make fights, but I do think Hokit is going to be a real problem for a lot of these guys moving forward. I saw him on the loading dock, I told him I believed in my heart that he will be the undisputed heavyweight champion before all is said and done.”

Could Josh Hokit Fight Sergei Pavlovich?

One fight that Anik is open to is a heavyweight bout between Hokit and Sergei Pavlovich, who is fighting Alex Pereira at UFC 335 in December.

“Styles make fights, it’s interesting when you think about say Sergei Pavlovich, the division’s foremost power puncher in my mind against Josh Hokit. Because Hokit rolls well athletically with strikes, and I think he eats punches well, and I do think he could overwhelm Sergei in certain areas and maybe get takedowns, and do things with them. But, you get hit 61 percent of the time by Sergei Pavlovich, eventually you’re going out,” Anik said.

We’ll have to wait and see how the Pereira vs. Pavlovich fight at UFC 335 plays out, but the winner or loser of that matchup could be in play for Hokit in his next matchup, depending on what happens in that fight. Of course, Hokit is also trying to get a rematch against Gane in a fight that Anik has said he believes the title challenger did enough to win.