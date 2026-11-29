Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling issued a final statement about his UFC Qatar loss against Kevin Vallejos.

Sterling lost a competitive unanimous decision to Vallejos in the co-main event of UFC Qatar last weekend. Since then, he has openly voiced his complaints about the scoring of the fight on social media, as he believes that he should have had his hand raised.

Now, he’s finally ready to move on.

Aljamain Sterling Has Final Statement on Kevin Vallejos Fight

Taking to his social media, Sterling made a final statement about the loss to Vallejos.

“I have a lot of feelings about this fight. I fought a dangerous KO artist and even tho the stats and my gut feeling told me I was doing more, the judges said it wasn’t enough. Such is life. My game has always been to neutralize my opponent, hit and not be hit, take them down and try to submit them. Scoring criteria has changed and at my current age, I need to adapt my style or get left behind with the older era of MMA. I’m entitled to feel like I was slighted but it doesn’t matter. The record books will show I lost. Surprisingly, I took very little damage. For weeks, I visualized a dog fight where my opponent would bring the fight and push me to my limits. It was a chess match with no one wanting to make the first mistake. With that said, I hope the UFC gets me back in there in February or March. Congrats to Vallejos and his team. You guys fought smart and if I can bounce back, best believe I want to run that shit back, God willing, of course. I’m not done yet. I’m still in the mix with the best guys in the division. Thank you to everyone still supporting the Team Funk and big thank you to my wife, my team in NY, and my new family at The Q. We got work to do,” Sterling wrote on Instagram.

What’s Next for Aljamain Sterling?

Now that the fight with Vallejos is behind him, Sterling needs to look ahead to what’s next for him.

He has already stated that he wants to get back into the Octagon soon, and has listed several featherweights who he would be interested in fighting, including Aaron Pico, who has said that he is also open to fighting soon.