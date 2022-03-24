Ex-Champ Calls Out UFC to Give Him Jorge Masvidal’s ‘BMF’ Belt

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is the owner of the promotion’s “Baddest Motherf—er” belt, but after his recent arrest, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos believes the title should be given to him instead.

Masvidal was arrested on March 23 and charged with two felonies, aggravated battery with a mask causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief, and he was jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Cente, as per Miami-Dade County Corrections records.

“Gamebred” was detained in connection to his altercation with top-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington. Chaos has accused Masvidal of punching him twice in the face at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida, causing Covington’s tooth to fracture, as well as a wrist abrasion, TMZ reported. He also claims his $90,000 Rolex was damaged in the attack, as per the outlet.

Masvidal was held on a $15,000 bond and was released a few hours after his arrest, according to MMA Junkie’s Nolan King.

Masvidal won the “BMF” belt in November 2019 when he squared off against Nate Diaz during the UFC 244 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Gamebred turned in an impressive performance and he bested Diaz via doctor’s stoppage. The victory earned him the ceremonial belt in which actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrapped around Masvidal’s waist.

Dos Anjos Asks UFC President Dana White for Masvidal’s BMF Belt

Well, dos Anjos doesn’t think Gamebred should have the belt anymore. “RDA” tweeted to UFC president Dana White to give him the belt instead, taking it away from “sucker puncher” Masvidal.

“You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher,” RDA tweeted. “Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me.”

RDA is one of the most respected fighters in the organization who has taken on the best of the best at welterweight and lightweight. With a professional MMA record of 31-13, he’s fought several notable names, including beating former UFC 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler, UFC superstar Nate Diaz and ex-UFC 155-pound king Anthony Pettis.

RDA Is Coming Off a Dominant Victory Over Renato Moicano

RDA was set to fight up-and-coming star Rafael Fiziev during UFC 272, the same card Masvidal and Covington headlined earlier this month. However, Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19 days before the match and he was replaced by Renato Moicano.

The two met inside the Octagon for a five-round non-main event clash at a 160-pound catchweight, and RDA dominated his fellow Brazilian, earning the win via unanimous decision (49–45, 49–44, 50–44).

It was RDA’s first bout since his split decision victory over Paul Felder in November 2020. Ahead of UFC 272, dos Anjos revealed he was on the shelf taking care of multiple injuries he’s sustained from years of fighting.

“I’ve been away for 15 months having injuries back to back,” RDA said in an interview with CBS Sports. “I was abusing my body for over 15 years. Last year, I paid the price so I had to do fix some issues on my body, but I’m 100% healthy right now. I want it so much.

“I had a sports hernia, which was on my abdomen wall. That was back in March, it’s going to be a year. I fought Paul Felder with that injury. I couldn’t kick, I couldn’t squat down, I couldn’t do any sit-ups. I signed up for the fight and I fought with that injury… The other one was the meniscus on my right knee. I was just training, getting ready for Islam [Makhachev]. I had something they call a bucket handle on my meniscus. I removed it and now I’m 100%.”