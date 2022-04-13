Sean O’Malley Gives Strong Opinion on Possible UFC Superfight

MMA star Sean O’Malley recently gave his take on a superfight between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and ex-two division king Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo, who is one of only four fighters to simultaneously hold two divisional UFC belts, won both the bantamweight and flyweight titles inside the Octagon. “Triple C” retired in 2020 after defending his 135-pound strap against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

However, Cejudo recently announced that he is re-entering the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, which fighters need to be in for at least six months to compete inside the UFC.

Cejudo intends to return to the promotion and become the only fighter to win three weight-class belts. So, he’s taken aim at Volkanovski’s 145-pound championship.

Well, “Suga Sean” shared his thoughts on the potential match-up while speaking with Helen Yee. It appears O’Malley is edging Volkanovski in the fight, however he’s aware that he “can’t count Henry out.”

“That’s a super interesting fight,” O’Malley said via BJPenn.com. “Both dudes, shorter guys, stalky. It’s a super, super interesting fight. You can’t count Henry out, he’s done the things he’s done, he’s a super good competitor. You just can’t really count him out but I don’t know if I see him going in there and taking out Volkanovski.”

“Volkanovski has got to be up there, pound for pound top 3 right now, top 2 maybe even,” Suga Sean continued. “He’s super active and has beaten the top, top guys, Max, Zombie, Ortega. Henry has got a completely different style than all of those guys, similar style to Volkanovski. Yeah, it’s an interesting fight – will the UFC make it?”

Cejudo Announced His Comeback Via Twitter Last Weekend

I'm gonna talk to @AliAbdelaziz00 tomorrow about re-entering the USADA pool… Volkanovski: He's got no competition at FTW after Max Aljo & TJ: I could beat both those dudes for the title I never lost It's time for The Return of the King 👑 NEW EP: https://t.co/s0CfnTvFOo pic.twitter.com/E3kk41srtv — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Sharing a clip of his “The Triple C & Schmo Show” podcast, Cejudo announced via Twitter his intention to fight again. Although he’s made it clear that he wants to fight Volkanovski for the featherweight belt, he’s not ruling out a 135-pound return as well.

“I’m gonna talk to @AliAbdelaziz00 tomorrow about re-entering the USADA pool,” Cejudo tweeted on April 10. “Volkanovski: He’s got no competition at FTW after Max. Aljo & TJ: I could beat both those dudes for the title I never lost It’s time for The Return of the King.”

Ali Abdelaziz, who represents Triple C, also tweeted about the ex-UFC champion’s comeback, writing: “The King @HenryCejudo is back. Hide your wife and hide your kids, nobody is safe.”

ESPN also reported that they spoke with Adeblaziz, who confirmed to the outlet that Cejudo would start random drug testing again on Monday.

Cejudo Is an Olympic Gold Medalist, Holds Wins Over Multiple UFC Greats

Cejudo is undoubtedly one of the most successful combat sports athletes of all time. He is an Olympic gold medalist, winning his freestyle wrestling bracket at the 2008 Beijing Games, as well as a former UFC double champ.

Most notably in MMA, Triple C is the fighter in charge of ending longtime UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson’s title reign. Although “Mighty Mouse” beat Triple C by first-round TKO in 2016, they rematched in 2018 and Cejudo dethroned Johnson by split decision at UFC 227.

Cejudo also boasts victories over longtime bantamweight king Dominick Cruz, as well as former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. He has a professional record of 16-2.