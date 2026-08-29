Caitlin Clark Makes Candid Statement After Making WNBA History in Win vs. Sun

On Friday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever to a win against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark finished with 34 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in the Fever’s 111-91 win. She made history several times, including becoming the first WNBA player to have at least 30 points and 10 assists in back-to-back games.

The Fever guard also became the first player in league history to have at least 800 points and 300 assists in a season, as well as the first to have 300-plus assists and 100-plus made 3-point shots in a season.

With Kelsey Mitchell scoring 34 points as well, Mitchell and Clark set the record for most games by a duo with at least 30 points each with four.

Caitlin Clark’s Candid Remarks on Making WNBA History

Speaking to reporters in her postgame media availability, Caitlin Clark was asked about setting records once again. Clark revealed that stats don’t matter, though it reflects the work she has been putting in and how she wants to do more to help the Indiana Fever on both sides of the ball.

“I mean, I don’t really care about the stats,” Clark said. “I think when I’m just flowing and playing, that’s kind of what follows. And I feel like that’s kind of how I’ve been over the course of the last couple games. Obviously, you’re not going to have 30-plus (points), 10-plus (assists) every single night, but when you’re able to do that, it just allows the team to get going in a different way. “And making shots and getting people open, that’s contagious. It’s contagious to the team. And I thought, especially in the second quarter there, I was able to get a three and then get a steal and kind of get us going a little bit. I still think there’s so much more that I can do and so many areas I can continue to get better and so just continue to improve, but I feel like I’m finding my groove a little bit.”

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Despite the momentum built by the Fever, they are heading for a three-week break because of the 2026 FIBA World Cup in Berlin, Germany.

The Fever will have three representatives for Team USA in Clark, Aliyah Boston and coach Stephanie White.

When are the Fever Back in Action?

The Indiana Fever have four games remaining in the regular season following the FIBA World Cup break. They already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but they haven’t secured a seeding yet.

The Fever are currently sitting fourth in the WNBA standings at 26-14. They have to win their last four games to possibly secure homecourt advantage for the first round of the postseason.

However, it’s easier said than done for the Fever. They return to action on September 18 against the Toronto Tempo on the road. They then face the Washington Mystics at home before finishing the regular season with a home-and-away set against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.