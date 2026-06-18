Fever’s Caitlin Clark Injury Status for Dream, Angel Reese Matchup Revealed

The Indiana Fever are set to face the Atlanta Dream for the second time this season on Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever are on a four-game winning streak and won the first matchup of the season against the Dream earlier this month.

Caitlin Clark has turned her season around, playing out of her funk in the last four games. She’s averaging 24.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists during the Fever’s winning streak. She’s also shooting 45.5% from the field, 32.4% from 3-point range and 81.3% from the field.

Clark’s back injury remains a concern, though she’s averaging 34.5 minutes per game in her last four appearances.

Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status vs. Atlanta Dream

According to the Indiana Fever’s injury report against the Angel Reese and Atlanta Dream, Caitlin Clark is listed as probable for the 10th straight game. Clark is still dealing with a back injury, though she’s expected to get cleared before tip-off.

Since missing the Fever’s game versus the Portland Fire on May 20, Clark has been tagged probable as a response to the WNBA’s warning about transparency. She has not missed a game since then, so it’s not a cause for too much concern.

However, it’s understandable why the Fever are still being cautious with Clark. She missed 31 games last season due to multiple injuries, including two hamstring strains and two groin strains. She also suffered a sprained ankle in September that ruled her out for the rest of the campaign.

Clark’s struggles to start the season can be attributed to rust because her last WNBA game before the opener was in mid-July. She played for Team USA back in March, but the speed of the game is still different in the league.

Caitlin Clark Receives Award

For her performances in Week 5, Caitlin Clark was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Clark led the Indiana Fever to a 3-0 record, with wins over the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun.

Clark had 19 points, three rebounds, five assists and one game-winning shot in their win against the Mystics. She then dropped 32 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists against the Sky before putting up 25 points, three rebounds and five assists in Connecticut.

The Fever are 9-5 heading into Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Dream. They have a chance to extend their win streak to five and climb the WNBA standings. They are currently sitting sixth, but they overtake the Dream in the standings if they get the victory.

In another piece of Clark news, the Fever superstar surprisingly finished fifth in the first returns of the WNBA All-Star voting. She was behind A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, teammate Aliyah Boston and Breanna Stewart.