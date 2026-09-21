Caitlin Clark Makes Optimistic Statement After Fever’s Loss to Mystics

On Sunday, the Indiana Fever suffered a disappointing loss to the Washington Mystics at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever had one of their worst shooting nights of the season, going 26-for-71 from the field in a 93-77 defeat. They also allowed 50 points in the paint as they lost ground in the WNBA playoff seeding race.

Caitlin Clark had a team-high 25 points but shot just 6-for-20 from the field. Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen each registered a double-double in a dominant outing for the Mystics frontcourt duo.

Caitlin Clark Sees Silver Lining in Loss to Mystics

Speaking to reporters in the postgame media availability, Caitlin Clark understood that it was just an overall rough shooting night for the Indiana Fever at the worst time possible.

Clark didn’t sound defeated and acknowledged that the Fever won’t shoot this bad again this season, especially with their league-leading offense.

“We shot the ball probably as poorly as we’ve shot it all year long,” Clark said. “And sometimes that’s just how the game of basketball goes. It feels like we just couldn’t throw it in the water. But at the same time, and that might happen in the playoffs, so figure it out. Find a way to win and find a way to get to the free-throw line.

“Find a way to get some easy buckets,” she added. “But at the same time, I’m not sure we’ll ever shoot it poorly the rest of the year like that. I mean, we’ve had the best offense in the league all year. And it just didn’t feel like us.”

The Fever will need to come out firing in the final two games of the season.

Kelsey Mitchell extended her scoring streak of 20 points or more in a game to 26. She had 22 points against the Washington Mystics, but she shot just 8-for-20.

Aliyah Boston, on the other hand, was in foul trouble most of the game. She finished with seven points, six rebounds and five assists.

What’s Next for the Fever?

The Indiana Fever have two games remaining on their schedule. They will welcome the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on September 22 in a must-win game.

The Fever will then fly to Minnesota to face the Lynx again, this time at the Target Center, for their regular-season finale.

The Lynx are powered by Napheesa Collier and Olivia Miles. They recently snapped a three-game losing streak and will look to gain momentum heading into the playoffs.