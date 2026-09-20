Fever Superstar Caitlin Clark Makes Great Suggestion to Help WNBA

The WNBA continued its growth this season, setting more records in viewership, attendance and merchandise sales.

WNBA teams are also trending up in terms of valuation, though there are still room for growth.

One of the reasons for the league’s increased popularity has been Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.

Clark continues to be a headliner, while Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, Olivia Miles, Paige Bueckers, Sophie Cunningham and Breanna Stewart are not far behind.

Caitlin Clark Drops Suggestion to Expand WNBA Globally

Speaking to reporters during Friday’s postgame media availability in Toronto, Caitlin Clark discussed her experience representing Team USA at the 2026 FIBA World Cup in Berlin, Germany.

Clark was very surprised to see the support at a global stage, prompting her to make a brilliant suggestion to the WNBA for next season.

“I think for the United States getting to go over into Europe and play was amazing,” Clark said. “The amount of young kids and young fans that were super excited to see us was cool. I think we’re just scratching the surface of where we can go globally.”

“And I wouldn’t be surprised if next year you see a game played overseas of some sort,” she added. “I would sign up for that. I think it’d be really good to help expand the WNBA, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Play

The WNBA has yet to play outside of North America, though there have been talks about potentially playing a game or two in Europe next season.

It has not been confirmed, but if a superstar like Clark is the first to volunteer to play a WNBA game overseas, the league needs to capitalize on it.

There are also a growing number of international players in the league, so playing more games outside North American will help grow the WNBA more.

WNBA Needs a New Commissioner

Back in April, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert opened up about the idea of playing international games next season.

However, it won’t happen under the leadership of Engelbert, who announced her retirement at the end of 2026.

While the game has grown under Engelbert, there have been some controversies surrounding her tenure. There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on the next commissioner, especially with the way the league is becoming more popular.

According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel, there are plenty of names rumored to be in the running to become the next WNBA commissioner.

Among those are Hall of Famer Swin Cash, New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke, current WNBA head of operations Bethany Donaphin, Nike vice president of global sports marketing Tanya Hvizdak, current WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike, Golden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum.