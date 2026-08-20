Caitlin Clark Earns Praise From Fever Coach Stephanie White

After an injury-plagued campaign last season, Caitlin Clark is playing like an MVP this year.

Clark, along with Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, has led the Fever to a 24-12 record with eight games left in the regular season.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists on 44.9% shooting from the field, including 35.8% from 3-point range, and 85.5% from the free-throw line.

While her rebounds and steals per game are down, Clark is having the best offensive season of her career so far. She’s also getting to the charity stripe more, averaging 6.5 attempts per game, which is tied for third-most in the league.

Stephanie White Praises Caitlin Clark

Speaking to reporters after the Indiana Fever’s 101-95 win against the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday, coach Stephanie White was asked about Caitlin Clark getting to the free-throw line more this season.

White had nothing but praise for Clark and how she continued to improve in many aspects of her game.

“She worked a lot in the offseason in not avoiding contact and angles at which she’s attacking, to embrace the contact,” White said. “Basically, you got to make it obvious to get it, and I think she’s doing a better job of making it obvious. She’s playing with a low center of gravity. “Sometimes when you play upright and you try to avoid it, you don’t get that call. And I think she’s low and she’s using her body to get into defenders when they’re out of position. She’s really worked hard on it, and it’s paying off.”

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Clark didn’t get a lot of calls in her favor during her rookie season, averaging just 4.5 free-throw attempts per game. It jumped to 6.5 FTAs this year, proving that she worked on her game, especially being near the top of the category.

In her last 10 games, Clark is even going to the charity stripe above her average at 7.3 FTAs.

Caitlin Clark Sends Message to Toronto Fans

The Scotiabank Arena was sold out on Tuesday, with fans cheering for Caitlin Clark before and during the game. Clark was met with a lot of people, and the Indiana Fever star appreciated the support in their first-ever game in Canada.

“That’s a really cool thing,” Clark said, via Athlon Sports. “It just shows how much this one opportunity means to people to be able to see a player that they probably watch on TV a lot and experience a moment that they’ve felt through the TV screen or seen online.”

However, Clark wasn’t a fan of the Scotiabank Arena’s lack of air conditioning. Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell missed the entire fourth quarter because of “overheating,” as per coach Stephanie White.