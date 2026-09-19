Caitlin Clark Reacts to Kelsey Mitchell Making WNBA History in Win vs. Tempo

On Friday, the Indiana Fever beat the Toronto Tempo in their first game back after the FIBA World Cup break.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way in the Fever’s 103-85 win. She had 33 points on 12-for-17 shooting and knocked down seven 3-point shots.

Mitchell also broke A’ja Wilson‘s record for most points in a single season with three games left to play. She’s now at 1,034 points and counting.

Caitlin Clark Reacts to Kelsey Mitchell’s Record-Breaking Night

Speaking to reporters in the postgame media availability, Caitlin Clark reacted to Kelsey Mitchell’s scoring record. Clark dropped a lengthy message on Mitchell, describing her teammate “insane” and “ridiculous.”

“I don’t think people realize what she’s done this year and how insane it’s been,” Clark said. “It’s probably not talked about enough, especially in my opinion. And for her to score the ball consistently every single night, and at the clip she’s doing it, how efficient she’s doing it, it’s ridiculous.”

“I think overall, it’s just her consistency and to do it as a guard in this league is really difficult,” she added. “She’s not shooting layups. She’s shooting contested mid-range jump shots, she’s getting downhill. And then obviously, she’s shooting like 47% from the 3-point line. I don’t think people understand how insane that is. So, just really happy for her.”

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Clark also mentioned how Mitchell makes her life easier on the basketball court and can’t help but laugh at how easy the game is with her high-scoring teammate by her side.

“She makes my job really easy and, I find myself sometimes just laughing out there when I throw the ball,” Clark said. “I’m like, just do your thing and then it works out pretty well, so she makes my job easy.”

Clark also had a great game against the Toronto Tempo. She had 28 points, six rebounds and 14 assists.

What’s Next for the Fever?

The Indiana Fever have three games left in the regular season. They are back home at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, welcoming the Washington Mystics.

The Fever then finish off their season in a home-and-away series against the Minnesota Lynx.

They host the Lynx on September 22 before finishing the regular season at the Target Center on September 24.

The Fever are in a tight playoff race with the Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics, New York Liberty and Dallas Wings.

They currently sit fifth in the WNBA standings and will need to win their final three games to have a chance at homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs.