How to Watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty on July 18? All You Need to Know

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Saturday for their second game of a back-to-back. The Fever welcome the New York Liberty to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of their four-game homestand before the WNBA All-Star break.

It’s the second Fever vs. Liberty matchup of the season. The Liberty won the first meeting, 83-75, on June 6 at the Barclays Center.

The Fever are coming off a big win against the Seattle Storm on Friday, while the Liberty enter the game on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Fever vs. Liberty on July 18?

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty will be televised nationally on CBS. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.

It’s also available via livestream on Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

Fever vs. Liberty Preview

The Indiana Fever came up short against the New York Liberty in their first matchup of the season last month. The game was pretty close in the first three quarters before the Liberty outscored the Fever 29-18 in the fourth quarter.

Breanna Stewart was nearly unstoppable with 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks. Stewart struggled from the field, going 6-for-15, but she went to the free-throw line 21 times and made 18 of them.

Kelsey Mitchell had 21 points for the Fever, while Caitlin Clark struggled with her shot, finishing with just 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting. Clark did grab seven rebounds and dish out nine assists.

The Fever and Liberty are scheduled to face each other two more times in the second half of the season. Their next matchup is on August 11 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, while their last meeting is scheduled for August 22 at the Barclays Center.

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Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever are sitting sixth in the WNBA standings with a record of 15-10. They are coming off a 110-107 win over the Seattle Storm, with Caitlin Clark dropping a career-high 45 points. She also had two rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and two blocks.

The Fever are 1-1 in their current four-game homestand, losing to the Golden State Valkyries on July 15. They will face the Connecticut Sun on July 22 before the WNBA All-Star break. They are back in action on July 28 in Seattle as part of a three-game road trip.

Liberty This Season

The New York Liberty have struggled with injuries this season, specifically to Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally. They are seventh in the WNBA standings at just 13-11. They are on a three-game losing streak and have not won a game since beating the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on July 3.

The Liberty have two more games before the All-Star break after tonight’s game. They face the Dallas Wings on Monday, which was supposed to happen on July 16.

It was postponed due to logistical problems from both teams. They then battle the Chicago Sky at home on July 22.