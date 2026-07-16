Stephanie White Sends Message to Referees After Another Caitlin Clark Incident

The Indiana Fever began their four-game homestand on Wednesday with a tough loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

It was another challenging game for the Fever, with Caitlin Clark being part of another controversial non-call in the second quarter. Clark got into the face of the referee, which showed her frustration with how she was being officiated.

Fever coach Stephanie White had a message to the referees during her postgame media availability. However, she didn’t make any emotional remarks to avoid getting fined by the WNBA.

“I’m trying to not get fined,” White told Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. “Again, all I’ll say is that we just keep asking for consistency.”

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It’s not the first time over the past three seasons that White and many other coaches and players have asked for consistency from the referees. It’s a recurring problem in the WNBA that has been highlighted, especially when Clark and the Fever are involved.

Another instance of a blatant non-call by the referees on Clark was Alyssa Thomas‘ fist on her throat last month. The WNBA has to step in and suspend Thomas for one game after the non-call was upgraded to a flagrant foul 2 penalty.

What Did Caitlin Clark Say After The Game?

Caitlin Clark couldn’t hide her frustration with the officials during and after the game. Clark vented out during his postgame media availability with teammate Sophie Cunningham. She explained what happened in the second quarter, which led to her shouting and confronting the referee.

“I get kneed right in the quad,” Clark said, via Sporting News. “That hurts. The ref can’t miss that. And then I have to play with a contusion in my leg the rest of the game. It’s ridiculous.”

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It’s unclear if the contusion affected Clark’s rhythm for the rest of the game. She has already been dealing with a back injury throughout the season and has been playing on minutes restriction.

In the Indiana Fever’s 88-75 loss to the Golden State Valkyries, Clark struggled with her shot. She finished with 13 points on 4-14 shooting from the field, including 1-for-8 from 3-point range. She added three rebounds and six assists, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points.

Fever Schedule Before All-Star Break

The Indiana Fever have three games left before the 2026 WNBA All-Star break. They are back in action on Friday night against the Seattle Storm. They then face the New York Liberty on July 19 in the second game of a back-to-back before welcoming the Connecticut Sun on July 22.

Despite the much-needed break, three Fever players are going to be busy at the All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell are set to play in the All-Star Game. Clark and Boston were drafted to Team Teresa Weatherspoon, while Mitchell was selected to Team Cynthia Cooper.