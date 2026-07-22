How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun on July 22? All You Need to Know

The Indiana Fever conclude their four-game homestand on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun.

It’s the second Fever vs. Sun matchup of the season. The Fever won the first meeting 85-75 on June 13 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Caitlin Clark led the way with 25 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Tonight’s game will also be the final for both teams before the start of the 2026 WNBA All-Star break.

How to Watch Fever vs. Sun on July 22?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun will be televised nationally on the USA Network. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.

It’s also available via livestream on DIRECTV, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions.

Fever vs. Sun Preview

The Indiana Fever enter tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak. They have also won seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off back-to-back wins against the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty.

The lone loss of their current four-game homestand was to the Golden State Valkyries on July 15. Caitlin Clark was recently named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 25.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in three games from July 13 to July 19.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun are coming off a 72-63 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. They entered a rebuild this season, but they have been playing their best run over the past 10 games, with a 5-5 record.

Play

The last time the two teams faced each other was on June 13 in Connecticut. Caitlin Clark had 25 points, while Aliyah Boston recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points and five assists.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had a team-high 12 points off the bench, adding seven rebounds. Kennedy Burke scored 10 points off the bench as well, while Leila Lacan had 11 points, seven assists and four steals.

Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting sixth in the WNBA standings at 16-10. They are tied with the Atlanta Dream for the best record in the Eastern Conference, but they don’t hold the tiebreaker currently.

Caitlin Clark has been the Fever’s best facilitator this season, averaging 7.8 assists per game, which is second in the league behind Alyssa Thomas.

Kelsey Mitchell is the team’s No. 1 scorer, averaging 23.3 points per game. She’s also second in the WNBA in that category behind reigning MVP A’ja Wilson.

Sun This Season

The Connecticut Sun have the second-worst record in the league at the moment at 7-19. They weren’t projected to make the playoffs at the start of the season since they are rebuilding.

However, the Sun are currently playing well and could shock some people in the second half of the season. Brittney Griner is the team’s leading scorer at 14.1 points per game, but Aneesah Morrow is averaging a near double-double of 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.