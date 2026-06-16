How To Watch Indiana Fever vs Toronto Tempo on June 16? All You Need To Know

The Indiana Fever are set to play the Toronto Tempo for the first time in WNBA history on Tuesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It’s part of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, but both teams were eliminated from contention after the New York Liberty clinched the Eastern Conference.

Nevertheless, tonight’s game will count toward the regular season, so it’s still an important matchup.

The Fever are on a three-game winning streak, beating the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun.

The Tempo, on the other hand, have lost back-to-back games to the Mystics and the Atlanta Dream.

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How To Watch Indiana Fever vs. Toronto Tempo on June 16?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Toronto Tempo is scheduled for tip-off at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fans can watch the game live on the USA Network. It’s also available in local channels WALV – MeTV Indianapolis and The Sports Network and CTV Television Network in Canada.

The game can be streamed on Fubo TV and the WNBA League Pass.

Indiana Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting seventh in the WNBA standings with a record of 8-5. They are on a three-game winning streak after an up-and-down start to the campaign.

Caitlin Clark has started to turn the corner, averaging 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists during their win streak. She’s now tied with Kelsey Mitchell as the Fever’s leading scorer at 20.3 points per game. She’s also second in the league in assists per game at 7.8.

Aliyah Boston is having the best season of her career, averaging 17.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks. Sophie Cunningham has been brilliant off the bench, averaging 8.9 points per game.

There have been plenty of headlines coming out of the Fever in the first month of the season. From the speculated beef between Clark and coach Stephanie White to the frustrations about officiating.

Nevertheless, the Fever appear to be heading in the right direction with a three-game winning streak.

Toronto Tempo This Season

The Toronto Tempo are one of the two new teams in the WNBA season along with the Portland Fire. The Tempo are ninth in the WNBA standings with a 7-7 record. They have lost two in a row, and their inconsistencies are part of the growing pains for an inaugural franchise.

Brittney Sykes has been a brilliant pickup for Toronto, averaging 20.7 points per game, which is fourth in the league. Marina Mabrey is also having a good season, putting up 17.9 points per game.

Rookie guard Kiki Rice has been one of the best first-year players this season, averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

The Tempo have wins over the likes of the Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky.