How To Watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream on June 18? All You Need To Know

For the second time this season, the Indiana Fever take on the Atlanta Dream at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever will look to extend their winning streak to five games, while the Dream tries to settle the score after losing their first matchup earlier this month.

It’s also another chapter in the Caitlin Clark–Angel Reese rivalry, though the debate about the two superstars has simmered down quite a bit.

Nevertheless, it’s going to be a must-watch game, especially when it’s the only WNBA matchup scheduled for Thursday night.

How To Watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream on June 18?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It’s scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video. It’s also available on local channels WTHR Channel 13 in Indianapolis and WANF – Atlanta News First and Peachtree Sports Network in Atlanta.

The game will be streamed on Fubo TV and the WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

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Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Preview

The Indiana Fever welcomed the Atlanta Dream to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time this season on June 4. It’s part of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, with the Fever taking an 83-71 win.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way for the Fever, finishing with 25 points, two assists and two steals. Caitlin Clark had 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, while Aliyah Boston contributed 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Allisha Gray had a rough shooting night, scoring 13 points on 18 shots. Jordin Canada had 13 points and seven assists, while Angel Reese added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Fever and Dream have two more games against each other this season, which will be both held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Fever This Season

After an up-and-down start to the season filled with drama and speculations, the Indiana Fever are on a four-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s matchup.

The Fever are currently sitting sixth in the WNBA standings at 9-5. They are 6-2 at home and will look to extend their streak to five. They would overtake the Atlanta Dream in the standings if they win tonight’s game.

Kelsey Mitchell has been the Fever’s top scorer, averaging 20.8 points. Caitlin Clark isn’t far behind at 20.4 points per game. Clark is also leading in assists per game at 8.3, which is tied with Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury for the best in the WNBA.

Dream This Season

The Atlanta Dream were projected to be one of the best teams in the WNBA after the acquisition of Angel Reese. The Dream are fourth in the standings at the moment, with a record of 9-4. They are coming off a dominating win over the Toronto Tempo.

Allisha Gray is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 19.6 points per game. Rhyne Howard is at second, putting up 18.9 points per game, while Reese is averaging a double-double of 14.6 points and 12.3 rebounds.

Jordin Canada is having another great season at point guard. She’s averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 assists per game. She’s currently fifth in assists this season.