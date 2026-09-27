Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Game 1 vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Indiana Fever will begin the 2026 WNBA playoffs on the road on Sunday.

The Fever visit the Las Vegas Aces at the Michelob Ultra Arena for Game 1 of their first-round series matchup.

It’s a rematch of the 2025 WNBA semifinals, wherein the Aces outlasted the Fever in one of the best playoff series in recent memory. The Aces had to fight an injury-depleted Fever squad for five games, with Game 5 going into overtime.

Indiana Fever Injury Report for Game 1

There are four players on the Indiana Fever’s injury report for Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces.

Caitlin Clark is listed probable because of her back injury that she has been dealing with for the entire season. She is expected to get cleared before tip-off since she hasn’t had a flare-up since late June.

The Fever have put Clark on the injury report since mid-May, when the WNBA warned them about not being clear with their injuries.

Aliyah Boston, on the other hand, is questionable with a lower right leg injury. She re-aggravated it in the Fever’s regular-season finale against the Minnesota Lynx. She exited late in the second quarter and was ruled out in the second half as a precaution.

The four-time All-Star initially suffered the leg injury in February during her stint at Unrivaled. She missed her first WNBA game back in May because of the injury. She re-aggravated it at the end of July, but she has only missed the first half of back-to-back games to rest her.

Boston will either get downgraded to out or upgraded to available before tip-off. If she is ruled out, Myisha Hines-Allen and Makayla Timpson will get additional minutes.

The other two players in the Fever’s injury report are Damiris Dantas and Tyasha Harris. Dantas is recovering from a left knee surgery, while Harris suffered a lower left leg injury in the third quarter of the Fever’s final regular season game against the Lynx.

Both players have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report

The Las Vegas Aces have three players on their injury report: Dana Evans, NaLyssa Smith and Janiah Barker.

Evans is dealing with a knee injury, which ruled her out in the Aces’ regular-season finale against the Phoenix Mercury.

Smith was ruled out for the rest of the season in late August after suffering a non-contact left leg injury.

Barker, on the other hand, missed her entire rookie season with a leg injury.