Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Game 2 vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Indiana Fever welcome the Las Vegas Aces to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday for Game 2 of their first-round matchup in the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

The Fever are looking to extend their season and force a Game 3 back in Las Vegas. They need to show a sense of urgency that was lacking in Game 1, where A’ja Wilson dominated from the get-go.

It was a rough start to the series for the Fever, but they don’t have any other choice but to try and survive.

Indiana Fever Injury Report for Game 2

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indiana Fever announced that they have four players on their injury report for Game 2 against the Las Vegas Aces.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are listed probable, while Damiris Dantas and Tyasha Harris are tagged out.

Dantas has already been ruled out for the rest of the season in early August after undergoing left knee surgery. Harris, on the other hand, suffered a broken bone in her lower left leg in the Fever’s regular-season finale against the Minnesota Lynx.

Clark and Boston are expected to be upgraded to available before the start of the game.

Why Are Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston Probable?

Caitlin Clark continues to deal with a back injury, which has hampered her since the start of the season. Clark has only missed four games this season because of the injury, so there’s nothing to worry about for Indiana Fever fans.

The Fever are just being cautious about Clark’s injury status since they were warned by the WNBA back in May. She hasn’t missed a game since late June, when she re-aggravated the injury against the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark had 15 points and 10 assists in Game 1, but she struggled with her shot. She was 6-for-17 from the field and failed to get to the free-throw line. She also had six turnovers and committed five personal fouls.

Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston re-aggravated her lower right leg injury in the Fever’s final regular season game against the Minnesota Lynx. It was described as a “flare-up” by coach Stephanie White.

Boston was listed questionable in Game 1 before getting upgraded to available before tip-off. She finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 7-for-12 shooting from the field.

If the Fever survive Game 2, the final game of the series will be on Thursday back at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The winner of this series will face the winner of the Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings matchup.