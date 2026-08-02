Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Minnesota Lynx Game

The Indiana Fever are set to conclude their current three-game road trip on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Fever are on a five-game winning streak and will look to sweep the trip, though they are against the best team in the WNBA. Minnesota are also on fire and have won nine in a row heading into today’s game.

Prior to Friday’s 112-98 win over the Portland Fire, the Fever listed four players on their injury report. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Monique Billings were probable but upgraded to available before tip-off, while Damiris Dantas remained out.

But how does the Fever’s injury report look against the Lynx?

Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report vs. Lynx

The Indiana Fever have listed three players on their injury report for today’s game against the Minnesota Lynx. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are tagged probable again, while Damiris Dantas is still not with the team and will remain out of the lineup with a left knee injury.

Clark continues to deal with a back injury, which has been ongoing since the season started. She has missed four games because of the injury this season, but her presence on the injury report is just a formality.

The Fever have been listing Clark as probable since the WNBA warned them about removing her from a game before tip-off on May 20 against the Portland Fire. Clark’s back flared up and was ruled out despite not being on the injury report for that game.

As a precaution and to avoid future fines, they have been putting Clark on the injury report since her back injury could flare up at any point in time. She has also stated in previous interviews that she would be on the injury report for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston is nursing lower right leg injury. It was the same knee she injured in February during her stint at Unrivaled. She fell hard on that knee several nights ago against the Seattle Storm and missed the second half of the game.

Boston was cleared to play against the Fire on Friday and was on the court for 30 minutes. Both Clark and Boston are expected to get upgraded to available before the start of the game.

Fever vs. Lynx Preview

It’s the first of three matchups this season between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx. They are two of the best four teams in the WNBA heading into today’s game.

The Fever are 19-10 and are sitting fourth in the WNBA standings. They have won five in a row and are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

However, the Lynx are atop the standings at 24-6. They are on a nine-game winning streak and have not lost since July 6 against the Connecticut Sun.