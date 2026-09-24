Indiana Fever Get Bad News Ahead of Final Regular Season Game

The Indiana Fever are set to finish the regular season on the road at the Target Center against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday.

The Fever received some pretty bad news heading into tonight’s game. They were still in the hunt for homecourt advantage on Wednesday night until the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty, 83-65.

With the Dream earning their 30th win of the season, they secured the No. 4 seed for the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

It means the Fever won’t be starting the postseason at home inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They will be on the road, though their final seeding depends on their result against the Lynx.

What if the Indiana Fever Win Tonight?

The Indiana Fever will be the fifth seed if they beat the Minnesota Lynx tonight.

That means they are going to face the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

The two teams split the season series 2-2, with the Dream winning homecourt advantage in the final game of the regular season.

It will be headlined by the “rivalry” between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

The Fever could also receive some help from the Lynx, especially with coach Cheryl Reeve decides to rest his starters. The Lynx already clinched the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, so there’s no need for them to win tonight’s game.

With Olivia Miles already dealing with a calf injury and Napheesa Collier still working her way back from double-ankle offseason surgery, it might be in their best interest to be as healthy as possible for the postseason.

What if the Indiana Fever Lose Tonight?

For some reason that the Indiana Fever lose against the Minnesota Lynx, their seeding will depend on the result of the Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky game.

If the Mystics win and the Fever lose, the Mystics will get the No. 5 seed and the Fever will fall to No. 6.

The Fever will then have to face the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs. It might not be a favorable matchup on paper, but the Fever won the season series against the Aces, 2-1.

But if the Sky somehow beat the Mystics and the Fever lost, the Fever will remain fifth and face the Atlanta Dream in the first round.