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Indiana Fever Get Bad News Ahead of Final Regular Season Game

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Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 06: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after missing a shot in the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Aces won 86-84 OT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever are set to finish the regular season on the road at the Target Center against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday.

The Fever received some pretty bad news heading into tonight’s game. They were still in the hunt for homecourt advantage on Wednesday night until the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty, 83-65.

With the Dream earning their 30th win of the season, they secured the No. 4 seed for the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

Caitlin Clark
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts to an injury during the second quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 20, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It means the Fever won’t be starting the postseason at home inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They will be on the road, though their final seeding depends on their result against the Lynx.

What if the Indiana Fever Win Tonight?

Caitlin Clark
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Indiana Fever will be the fifth seed if they beat the Minnesota Lynx tonight.

That means they are going to face the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

The two teams split the season series 2-2, with the Dream winning homecourt advantage in the final game of the regular season.

It will be headlined by the “rivalry” between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Fever vs Dream
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket against Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on June 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Fever could also receive some help from the Lynx, especially with coach Cheryl Reeve decides to rest his starters. The Lynx already clinched the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, so there’s no need for them to win tonight’s game.

With Olivia Miles already dealing with a calf injury and Napheesa Collier still working her way back from double-ankle offseason surgery, it might be in their best interest to be as healthy as possible for the postseason.

What if the Indiana Fever Lose Tonight?

Kelsey Mitchell, A'ja Wilson
GettyKelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever drives against A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For some reason that the Indiana Fever lose against the Minnesota Lynx, their seeding will depend on the result of the Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky game.

If the Mystics win and the Fever lose, the Mystics will get the No. 5 seed and the Fever will fall to No. 6.

The Fever will then have to face the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs. It might not be a favorable matchup on paper, but the Fever won the season series against the Aces, 2-1.

But if the Sky somehow beat the Mystics and the Fever lost, the Fever will remain fifth and face the Atlanta Dream in the first round.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Indiana Fever Get Bad News Ahead of Final Regular Season Game

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