Sophie Cunningham Speaks On Sydney Sweeney Controversy

Actress Sydney Sweeney and WNBA player Sophie Cunningham have a couple of things in common, including controversy following them. Both ladies have said things or taken part in marketing ads that received criticism from many fans. Sweeney is in the news for a sports related ad that marketed her sexuality to upset some female athletes. Multiple Olympic athletes criticized the ad and felt disrespected.

Cunningham gave her two cents this week on her podcast about Sweeney:

“I have so many takes, but first of all, does she even gamble on sports? Like, it’s just so inauthentic. Now, here’s my hot take… Why are girls mad? Like, that is literally what she does. Why is anyone mad? Like… of course that’s going to draw attention. Again, do I agree with it? Morally, I think it’s kind of weird, but like, to each their own. Go do your thing, sis.”

A layered stance saw Cunningham criticizing Sweeney for not being authentic in what she’s promoting. However, the Indiana Fever star had more questions for female athletes upset at Sweeney. Cunningham doesn’t understand why anyone would be mad at Sweeney over this and that it should be more of a weird non-story than anything else.

Are Sophie Cunningham & Sydney Sweeney Friends?

The comments from Sophie Cunningham somewhat taking a shot at Sweeney seemed a bit surprising. Both women deal with a lot of similar critics, and both have been called out for being complicit in political opinions they have shared publicly or privately.

A photo emerges of the two smiling together to make some fans assume that they were close friends. However, this was a random event that saw them both attending the NASCAR Championship Series in 2025 and snapping a photo together as celebrities in the same space.

Cunningham will speak up for her friends, as seen with her going to bat for teammate Caitlin Clark over criticism sent her way in the past. Sweeney and Cunningham don’t have any relationship beyond that one photo op together and knowing of each other due to their respective fame in pop culture.

Why Sophie Cunningham Remains Most Controversial WNBA Star

The fact that Sophie Cunningham enjoys giving her opinion on all these topics plays a huge role in why many WNBA fans dislike her. Cunningham talking about trans athletes and general politics led to various political groups using the league for publicity stunts.

Some fans and media members blame Cunningham for someone like Enes Kanter showing up to instigate the WNBA players on the court. However, Cunningham has tried to portray herself as down the middle politically and made it clear she doesn’t want to be associated with any protests outside of the games.

Indiana will have a lot of pressure on them to win the WNBA Championship this season behind the All-Star trio of Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell. Cunningham could become a hero or get criticized depending on how she performs as a role player. The podcast may need a break for Cunningham to avoid more drama during the playoffs.