Adam Silver Consulting With Sophie Cunningman For Next WNBA Commissioner

Polarizing WNBA figure Sophie Cunningham shared some news on her podcast that led to strong reactions from sports fans. The Indiana Fever bench player is known for being a lightning rod after making political related comments that has taken over as a major WNBA story this season. Cunningham has made it clear she’s not shying away from talking by starting a podcast at the height of her controversial fame.

Fans were shocked to learn that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver contracted her. Cunningham claims they spoke about the next WNBA Commissioner and other topics:

“I have talked to Adam Silver a couple times, and I think he’s a great guy. He was very knowledgeable and full of wisdom, and so getting to talk to him and hear his perspective of how he approaches the NBA is huge, who he’s kind of looking for. I think if you want to know the real answers, you go to him.”

Cunningham didn’t make any reference to the topics discussed beyond him getting her thoughts about what the league needs. Current WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced she is planning to retire at the end of the season following criticism from fans and players. Cunningham’s Fever hopes to win the WNBA Championship behind Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell’s star play.

Why Some Fans Are Upset About Sophie Cunningham Involvement

The anger towards Cunningham often goes back to politics and many right-wing pundits making the league a spectacle because of her. Silver going out of his way to talk to a bench player about the next WNBA Commissioner seems a bit ridiculous.

League officials have shared that Silver speaks to many players in both the NBA and WNBA talent when there are important topics like a new Commissioner. However, Silver usually wants the opinions of top stars or those with strong presences in the Players Union.

Cunningham is neither of those things to make her involvement more surprising. Many have assumed that Silver wanted to get Cunningham’s opinion due to her growing presence in popular political talk spaces. This will cause more uproar if it comes out that Silver didn’t contact most of the WNBA All-Stars to get their opinions as well.

Next WNBA Commissioner Must Deliver Strong

The WNBA is in a great position after the past few years have seen fan bases grow with attendance and television viewership showing strong growth. However, this season’s political element has seen someone like Enes Kanter showing up to instigate WNBA players over their political beliefs.

Players felt that the previous Commissioner didn’t have their back to the point of Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier publicly insulting her. The next Commissioner must both find a way to build a bridge with most of the league’s top stars first and foremost.

Unfortunately, the bigger issue will likely be about handling the political involvement impacting the league now that pundits are using the WNBA for selfish gains. A proper plan must be in place for the next WNBA Commissioner to lead the league past all controversy to new heights and their full potential.