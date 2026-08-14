How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings on Aug. 14? All You Need to Know

For the first time since the season opener, the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings clash once again on Friday night.

It’s the second of three Fever vs. Wings matchups of the campaign, with Caitlin Clark and company looking to get even in the season series.

Paige Bueckers and the Wings came out with a 110-107 win, with Clark and Kelsey Mitchell missing 3-point shots that would have forced overtime.

How to Watch Fever vs. Wings on August 14?

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings will be televised nationally on ION. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. EST.

Fans can also watch the game via live stream on DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Tubi, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions.

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Fever vs. Wings Preview

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting fifth in the WNBA standings at 21-12. They enter Friday’s game on a two-game winning streak and winners of seven of their last 10 games. They are also 12-6 at home this season.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 24.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals in her last 10 games. Kelsey Mitchell is scoring more in that same span, averaging 28.0 points on 55.1% shooting.

The formidable duo is the main reason why the Fever have been playing well since the All-Star break. They still need to work on their defense as a team, though their offense is already the best in the league.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings are coming off a 94-88 win over the Toronto Tempo. They snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 20-14 for the season. They are seventh in the standings but aren’t far behind the Fever.

The Wings are 10-8 on the road this season, but they have only won four of their last 10 games. It has been a struggle for Jose Fernandez’s team, though Paige Bueckers is still putting up 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 48.0% shooting from the field in her last 10 games.

The two teams first faced each other on May 9 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It was a hot-shooting contest, with the Wings outlasting the Fever. Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and Odyssey Sims combined for 62 points, scoring at least 20 points each.

Mitchell, Clark and Aliyah Boston scored more as a trio with 73 points, but it wasn’t enough. Mitchell had a game-high 30 points, while Clark and Boston finished with 20 and 23 points, respectively.

Fever and Wings Injury Reports

Here are the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings injury reports for tonight’s game:

Fever: Caitlin Clark (probable, back injury), Aliyah Boston (probable, lower right leg injury) and Damiris Dantas (out, left knee injury).

Wings: Aziaha James (out, left leg injury), Jessica Shepard (out, right ankle injury), Azzi Fudd (out, right knee injury) and Costanza Verona (out, contract suspended).