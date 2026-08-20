How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings on Aug. 20? All You Need to Know

The Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings face each other for the third and final time this season on Thursday, August 20.

The Fever are on a five-game winning streak in the middle of a five-game road trip, while the Wings are at the start of a much-needed six-game homestand.

It’s been less than a week since the last Fever vs. Wings matchup in Indianapolis. The Fever prevailed last Friday with a 98-87 win, using a 35-point fourth quarter to pull away.

How to Watch Fever vs. Wings on August 20?

Thursday’s game between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It’s going to be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.

WTHR will broadcast it for those in Indianapolis. Fans can also watch it on other subscription-based platforms, such as FuboTV and WNBA League Pass.

Fever vs. Wings Preview

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting third in the WNBA standings at 24-12. They are two games behind the No. 2 seed Golden State Valkyries with eight games left to play. They are on a five-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 games.

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are arguably the best trio in the league today. Clark and Mitchell are nearly an unstoppable scoring combo, while Boston has been doing it all on both ends of the floor.

The Fever can clinch a playoff spot if they win on Thursday and the Portland Fire lose the next day.

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Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings are holding on to the No. 8 spot in the standings at 20-16. They have struggled since the All-Star break and have lost two in a row. They only have three wins in their last 10 games, so a win against the Fever will give them momentum to possibly make a run to end the regular season.

The Wings are just 3.5 games behind a top-four spot, and they always have a chance with Paige Bueckers at the helm.

Fever vs. Wings This Season

The Indiana Fever opened the 2026 WNBA season against the Dallas Wings on May 9 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It was a high-scoring game, with the Wings pulling off a 107-104 win.

Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 22 points, while Paige Bueckers and Odyssey Sims each scored 20 points. Jessica Shepard added a near triple-double of 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Kelsey Mitchell had 30 points in that game, with Caitlin Clark contributing 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Aliyah Boston also had a good game, putting up 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

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The Fever got their lick back on August 14, earning a 98-87 victory. Clark dropped 29 points and 10 assists, while Mitchell added 23 points. Boston finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Bueckers had 29 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Wings, with Ogunbowale adding 20 points.