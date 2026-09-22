How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx on Sept. 22? All You Need to Know

There are five WNBA games scheduled for Tuesday, September 22.

One of those games is between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

It’s the second Fever vs. Lynx game of the season and a very important matchup for both teams.

The Fever are looking to keep their hopes up for homecourt advantage in the playoffs, while the Lynx are trying to secure the top seed in the WNBA standings.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx?

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be televised live on ESPN.

It’s also available via live streaming on multiple subscription-based platforms like YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Fans outside the United States and Canada can watch the game on the WNBA League Pass. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Fever vs. Lynx Preview

The Indiana Fever are coming off a disappointing 93-77 loss to the Washington Mystics on Sunday. The Fever had one of their worst shooting nights of the season, which came at the worst possible time.

Due to their loss, the Fever’s chances of earning homecourt advantage for the playoffs dropped to eight percent, as per PlayoffStatus.com.

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On the other hand, the Minnesota Lynx snapped a three-game losing streak with a 101-89 win over the Connecticut Sun. The Lynx needed the victory to stave off the Golden State Valkyries for the top seed in the WNBA.

The Lynx need one more win to earn homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.

In their first meeting on August 2, the Lynx defeated the Fever 108-100 at the Target Center.

Fever and Lynx Playoff Seeding Scenario

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting fifth in the WNBA standings at 29-14. They will need to win their final two games, both against the Minnesota Lynx, to have a shot at earning the No. 4 seed.

The Atlanta Dream will need to lose their final regular season game against the New York Liberty to make it happen.

The Dream currently own the tie-breaker with a superior record against a .500 team, but if the Fever win two games against Minnesota, they will get the tie-breaker.

And if, for some reason, that the Las Vegas Aces lost their final two games against the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury, the Fever could get the third seed since they also own the tie-breaker against the defending champs.

Meanwhile, the Lynx just need to win one more game to secure the No. 1 seed. The Golden State Valkyries can steal the top seed if they won their final two games, and the Lynx dropped their last two against the Fever.