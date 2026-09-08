MLK’s Daughter Calls Out Linda Cohn For Caitlin Clark/A’ja Wilson Take

The latest WNBA controversy stems from longtime Sportscenter host Linda Cohn making controversial comments about Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson. Both players are considered the two most popular in the league – Clark as the blue-chip prospect injecting the league with excitement and Wilson as the best in the league having a GOAT run.

However, Cohn disrespected Wilson by saying she backed out of her Team USA role in fear of being intimidated by Clark’s star power. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King chimed in to defend Wilson on Threads:

“Linda Cohn owes A’ja Wilson a public apology and a retraction. What disappointing, delusional, and dangerous commentary targeting a great ambassador and GOAT athlete for the @wnba and for sports. Period.”

King felt that Cohn unfairly targeted Wilson and tried to tarnish the reputation of the league’s greatest player. Wilson has been the easy choice for the universal “best player in the world” for many years in women’s basketball. Clark has a large fan base, but that doesn’t take away from Wilson’s accomplishments for the Las Vegas Aces.

Three WNBA Championships and four regular MVP Awards created a resume second to none for Wilson. King is just the latest to call out Cohn for disrespecting the MVP to propel the Indiana Fever superstar.

How Linda Cohn Disrespected A’ja Wilson

The full quote from Cohn looks quite bad when trying to decipher the lack of respect towards Wilson. Cohn believes that Wilson is faking her injury since she’s played games for the Aces in her MVP chase before backing out of Team USA to preserve her health.

The following comments from Cohn upset many fans and general sports personalities:

“So is there any part of A’ja that didn’t want to spend the next couple of weeks watching the World Cup become the Caitlin Clark show? Could A’ja simply not want to deal with that? Could there be some insecurity, dare I say? If Aja Wilson has a back injury then why did she play over 30 minutes a game in 6 of her last 7 games and over 27 minutes in the other.”

Wilson likely backed out of the Team USA role to prepare for the WNBA Playoffs and ensure her health. The WNBA is Wilson’s priority since she’s on pace to win her 5th MVP Award and contend for yet another title. Cohn turned into a story about Wilson fearing Clark’s larger star power.

Why Linda Cohn Made Her Comments

The WNBA has unfortunately turned into political debate topic after Sophie Cunningham made her comments about trans athletes. Many pundits cover the league now with the intent of putting Clark and Cunningham above the other athletes.

Cohn has been accused of doing that since she rarely praises anyone other than those two and the Fever team. Stars like Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Napheesa Collier have been the top players over the past few years to get little attention from Cohn.

Bernice King likely called out Cohn for having this mindset that invalidates what other players have done. Clark and any other rising star winning half the championships and MVPs of Wilson would make them a Hall of Famer. A’ja Wilson clearly deserves more respect than the accusations sent her way by Cohn on an objective sports level.