Manchester United vs Barcelona Live Stream: How to Watch Champions League Online

Manchester United will host FC Barcelona at Old Trafford on Wednesday for the first leg of the sides’ Champions League quarter-final.

Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona have not lost in 16 matches across all competitions, winning 11 and drawing five since falling to Sevilla 2-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey matchup on January 23.

They hold an 11-point lead for La Liga’s title, with 73 points through 31 contests, all but clinching the top spot by knocking off second-place Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Saturday at Camp Nou.

“We need to try to win all of our matches until the end of the season, but right now the focus is on the Champions League,” Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said, according to the Associated Press. “We have a very important game in front of us.”

The Blaugrana are on pace for a treble — they’ll play Valencia for the Copa del Rey title at Benito Villamarin on May 25.

“We would have taken this if it was offered to us in the beginning of the season,” Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu said, per AP. “It will be a difficult series against United. In the league we know we can lose a match or two. We will keep focused on the three competitions, going day by day.”

Barca will play on four days’ rest on Wednesday. United haven’t played since they fell at Wolverhampton in Premier League play on April 2.

“We will have less rest but on the other hand we will be more motivated by the victory over Atletico,” Valverde said, per AP.

Manchester United Struggling

United’s 2-1 defeat at Molineux Stadium was their third loss in four contests. The run of poor form snapped a 17-game stretch during which they’d lost just once.

Liverpool and Manchester City hold a significant lead over the Premier League field for the table’s top two spots. United, with 61 points through 32 contests, are one of four teams vying for the final two Champions League berths, with Chelsea (66 points), Tottenham (64), and Arsenal (63).

“I’m as confident as I was three hours ago,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joked after the most recent defeat, according to Agence France Presse.

“I said we need 15 points from our last seven games and now we need 15 from our last six.

“It’s difficult but then again, we’re a very good team and it’s going to be difficult for anybody who plays against us.

“This was a tough game but a performance that deserved a win.”

Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils the lead in the 13th minute, but Diogo Jota equalized 12 minutes later. United midfielder Ashley Young was sent off in the 57th after getting carded twice in a five-minute span.

Twenty minutes later, Raul Jimenez’s header bounced off the hand of United defender Chris Smalling and into the net for the decisive goal.