How to Watch NFL 100 All-Time Team Show Without Cable

In a celebration of the league’s 100th anniversary, the NFL is putting together a team of its all-time greatest players in a show that is sure to generate quite the debate.

The NFL 100 All-Time Team will be revealed across six weekly episodes, starting with the premiere on Friday, November 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the NFL Network on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NFL Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the NFL 100 All-Time Team show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including NFL Network.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of the NFL 100 All-Time Team show on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

NFL 100 All-Time Team Preview

The NFL is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary by attempting to solve an argument that every fan of football has had over the years — who are the best players of all time?

The show will look to assemble a team of the 100 greatest players and will be hosted by host Rich Eisen alongside Cris Collinsworth and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“Working with the production crew at NFL Films, and with Cris Collinsworth and Bill Belichick as analysts on the centerpiece of the NFL100 campaign has been simply one of the most rewarding endeavors I’ve ever had the pleasure of hosting,” said Eisen. “Plus, did I mention Bill Belichick is one of the analysts?”

Here’s how the roster breakdown will look

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: 10

Running Backs: 12

Wide Receivers: 10

Tight Ends: 5

Tackles: 7

Guards: 7

Centers: 4

DEFENSE

Defensive Ends: 7

Defensive Tackles: 7

Linebackers: 12 (6 MLB/ILB; 6 OLB)

Cornerbacks: 7

Safeties: 6

Kickers: 2

Punters: 2

Kick Returners: 2

Here’s how the NFL broke down the criteria for selection:

The selection criteria for the NFL All-Time Team followed the by-laws outlined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process: The only criteria for election of the Hall of Fame are a nominee’s achievements and contributions as a player, coach, or a contributor in professional football in the United States of America.

As part of the 100th year, the NFL has gone through the top plays, characters, games, game changers and teams.

“It’s hard to put into words the amount of time and dedication put forth on this project over the past year across our Network, NFL Films and Digital Content teams,” said Hans Schroeder, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for NFL Media. “Paying homage to 100 seasons of the NFL is a daunting task, and I could not be prouder of the coordination and caliber of work done by our talented group of storytellers.”

The coaching finalists were recently announced for the 100 All-Time Team. They include: Belichick, Paul Brown, Guy Chamberlin, Tony Dungy, Weeb Ewbank, Joe Gibbs, Sid Gillman, Bud Grant, George Halas, Curly Lambeau, Tom Landry, Marv Levy, John Madden, Vince Lombardi, Chuck Noll, Steve Owen, Bill Parcells, Fritz Pollard, Don Shula and Bill Walsh.

The first episode of the show will be among the most interesting, breaking down the running back candidates. There are 24 running back finalists for the All-Time Team, with 12 being selected.

The list includes: Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis, Jim Brown, Earl Campbell, Earl “Dutch” Clark, Eric Dickerson, Tony Dorsett, Marshall Faulk, Harold “Red” Grange, Franco Harris, Hugh McElhenny, Lenny Moore, Marion Motley, Bronko Nagurski, Walter Payton, Adrian Peterson, Barry Sanders, Gale Sayers, O.J. Simpson, Emmitt Smith, Jim Taylor, Thurman Thomas, LaDainian Tomlinson and Steve Van Buren.

Defensive line and linebackers will be selected next, followed by defensive backs, tight ends and offensive line, wide receivers and lastly quarterbacks. Each episode will be followed by a reaction show.