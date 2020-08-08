Where to Watch Barcelona vs Napoli Champions League in US

Lionel Messi and Barcelona will host a surging Napoli squad in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League showdown Saturday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be on CBS Sports Network (TV, English), TUDN (TV, Spanish) and CBS All-Access (online only, English).

If you don’t have cable or don’t have CBS Sports Network, here all the different options for watching a live stream of the match online:

Barcelona vs Napoli Preview

Barcelona has yet to win a trophy this year, and the Champions League affords them one final chance. If they lose, it will be the first time since the 2007-08 season they have gone home without hardware.

It won’t be easy for Barca, who will be without several key players, including Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti, who are out with injuries. Both Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal have been suspended, and Arthur informed the club he no longer wants to play for them again before he leaves to play for Juventus.

Another key storyline for Barcelona is the team’s now shaky union with the face of its franchise, Lionel Messi. Rumors have been swirling that Barca may choose to part ways with Messi after discord between the superstar and the team, and some feel this match could go a long way in determining his future with the team.

Barca coach Quique Setien says his team has “had time to prepare for the game, rest, and return with renewed energy that has allowed us to do good training sessions.” He also noted he knew who he was starting. “I have already decided the line-up, but some players may vary depending on the circumstances.”

Napoli isn’t entering the match assuming an easy time, however. Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said this week that his squad will need a near-perfect performance to take Barcelona down.

“We know it will be a very difficult match for us. We know what kind of team awaits us and we know we will have to make a great performance, both technically and tactically, and maybe that won’t even be enough. We know we’re facing great champions. You need a great game to come out with a good result,” Gennaro said.

Gennaro also gave a favorable update on forward Lorenzo Insigne, who left the match against Lazio with a groin injury last weekend.

“Yesterday he trained at 50 percent. Today he was at 100 percent with the team,” Gattuso said about Insigne, who will likely be a game-time decision.

“I want to know he feels 100 percent tomorrow. If he is not, he will not be on the pitch from the first minute. If he is at 100 percent he will play and help us make a great game.”

The last time Barca and Napoli faced off, it ended in a 1-1 draw this past February.