DC United vs Charlotte FC Live Stream: How to Watch Online

DC United start their new season with a great deal of expectation against MLS newcomer Charlotte FC as the “Red and Black” open as one of the league’s original franchises once again faces and expansion side.

The match (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC (WSOC) in Charlotte, Fox (WRAZ) in Raleigh/Durham and NBC Sports Washington+ in the DC United market. It will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone out of market in the United States.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of DC United vs Charlotte FC in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

DC United vs Charlotte FC Preview

DC United are one of the historic teams in Major League Soccer and once again they will have the opportunity to face another expansion side. The franchise will be the opponent for an MLS team debuting in the league for the fifth time in club history. D.C. played the first ever MLS match against San Jose, then played against Columbus in the Crew’s first match the next week (both matches wins). D.C. also was the inaugural opponent for the Miami Fusion in 1998 and Chivas USA in 2005 (both matches losses).

Last season ended in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and failed to make the playoffs. Now in Hernán Losada’s second season the objective is to be able to strengthen a team and not only reach the postseason, but be a major player in it.

This will be a tough ask with the departure of players like Felipe Martins, Paul Arriola and Kevin Paredes. This will put a great deal of burden on individuals like Julian Gressel and Ola Kamara on offense.

DC United signed midfielder Sofiane Djeffal in order to reinforce their midfield. The team’s top draft pick from Oregon State is pending his visa and they expect him to be a presence in that sector of the pitch.

Meanwhile Junior Moreno was traded to FC Cincinnati on Friday. The 28-year-old Venezuelan international signed with the Queen City side for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023. Moreno played for D.C. United over the past four seasons, registering one goal and nine assists in 97 matches. Moreno was added in a trade with D.C. United and they will receive $250,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM), plus an additional $175,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.

For Charlotte FC, their start is a bit rocky as their team was still being filled out until the final weeks prior to the end of the pre-season. Add to that, the fact that expansion teams have struggled in their inaugural matches recently, with just one newcomer winning their first MLS match in the last decade (LAFC vs Seattle in 2018). Dating back to the Timbers first MLS match on March 20, 2011, expansion sides have a record of one win, two draws and eight losses in their inaugural matches.

For coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, this season will be a process to see the team grow into the image and form that saw him come to prominence over at Independiente del Valle.

Charlotte did get a boost in attack with the addition of Daniel Rios just hours prior to their first regular season match in their history.

With veterans like Anton Walkes, Harrison Afful, and Yordy Reyna, there will some solidity to the team in the middle of the formation, but it will come down to the understanding of Ramírez and his philosophy that could make the team shine or suffer. Yet it will be the fullbacks that will offer the most dynamic for this team with player like former Leicester man Christian Fuchs along with Karol Swiderski and Alan Franco.

Rios joined the club in a trade with Nashville SC on Friday, giving Miguel Angel Ramirez another promising forward option. In exchange, Nashville SC will receive $350,000 in General Allocation Money in 2022 and could receive an additional $150,000 in 2023 GAM in the event that certain incentives are met.