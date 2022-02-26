How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs New York Red Bulls Online

This season is a crucial one for San Jose as they begin what is potentially Matias Almeyda’s last campaign in charge. They start the season facing a Red Bulls side with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

The match (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports California in the Earthquakes market and MSG in the Red Bulls market. It will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone out of market in the United States.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the San Jose Earthquakes vs New York Red Bulls in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

Earthquakes vs Red Bulls Preview

For both the Earthquakes and Red Bull, 2022 will be a crucial year. When it comes to San Jose, the future is uncertain as they find themselves mired in mediocrity under Matías Almeyda.

The Earthquakes missed out on the playoffs after going 10-13-11 during the 2021 season while finishing 5-7-5 in home matches. The Earthquakes averaged 1.4 goals on 4.4 shots on goal per game last season, amongst the worst in the league in those categories.

In regards to openers, the Quakes have been quite impressive. The team will kick off their regular season at home for the sixth time in eight seasons since the opening of PayPal Park. During that time, the Quakes have a commanding 5-1-1 record in their previous seven home openers at PayPal Park, including a 2-1-1 record vs. Eastern Conference opponents.

The issue will be scoring. With Chris Wondolowski retired, San Jose went to the transfer market and traded for then- Phiadelphia Union player Jamiro Monteiro. What will come fortified for the season as Slovakian midfielder Jan Gregus came over in the Re-Entry Draft after a couple of seasons in Minnesota. Meanwhile Costa Rican international Francisco Calvo brings depth to the backline, coming over from the Chicago Fire.

Against the Red Bulls, they historically dominated the series. The Quakes hold a 17-14-9 all-time record vs. the New York Red Bulls. San Jose has been dominant at home in the series, holding a 13-3-3 record, while NYRB has won four of the last five overall meetings since 2015.

Add to this that the Quakes will be without veterans Shea Salinas and Tommy Thompson for their opener.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls found themselves as the second fiddle soccerwise in Tri-State area after NYCFC won their first MLS Cup this past season. The Red Bulls begin their 26th campaign this season and few have had the pressure that this one does.

Add to this, the sudden departure of Kevin Thelwell, who is leaving the franchise in order to take over the Director of Sport position over at Evérton.

The positive is that The Red Bulls continue to want to impress as one of the yongest teams in the league. With the return of Caden Clark and Tom Edwards, the team looks to form an interesting lineup. Add to that, Luiquinhas. They also looked Patryk Klimala as he will bear the goalscoring burden for the squad.

Fitness issues will arise in both teams given how preseason has gone. Red Bulls will likelyÇ Tom Edwards and Luquinhas due to visa issues. San Jose will rely on the likes of Monteiro, Cowell and Cristian Espinoza for a fruitful attack.