Inter Miami vs Barcelona Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Inter Miami faces Barcelona in a friendly match on Tuesday, July 19.

In the US, the match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised only on TUDN. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Inter Miami vs Barcelona online:

You can watch a live stream of TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Inter Miami vs Barcelona live on the FuboTV app or on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TUDN is only in “Ultimate” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Inter Miami vs Barcelona live on the DirecTV Stream app or on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of TUDN and 50+ other TV channels via Vidgo’s Spanish Mas package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TUDN:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Inter Miami vs Barcelona live on the Vidgo app or on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona Preview

Inter Miami could see a new look for FC Barcelona in their clubs’ friendly match on Tuesday at DRV PNK Stadium.

Barcelona has Andreas Christensen, who could make his first appearance for the team. The club also has new acquisitions in Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, who could also play.

“I’ve learned a lot this week and this is the next step I have to take. Although we train together, the best way to get to know each other is to play together in matches,” Christensen said via Sport’s Ivan San Antonio.

Christensen, a Danish soccer star, previously played for Chelsea FC from 2014 to this year. He signed a four-year deal with Barcelona after his Chelsea contract ended.

Lewandowski came to Barcelona from Bundesliga. The Polish soccer is joining Barcelona with a $45 million contract per ESPN.

“It was very easy to decide to come to Barca,” Lewandowski said via ESPN. “Barca is back. I think I can help to put the team back at the top of European football.

“I was speaking with Xavi and from the beginning I know [what’s been on his] mind, his ideas. It was easy for me to decide to come to Barcelona because I’m the guy who wants to play, who wants to win, and I think that with Xavi it’s very possible.

“He knows exactly how to coach Barcelona because he was an amazing player and now he’s also a very good coach. He has an amazing future and I want to be a part of this as well.”

Raphinha, a Brazilian soccer star, came to Barcelona from Leeds United. Barcelona acquired Raphinha with a deal worth $55 million per BBC’s Adam Pope.

Inter Miami could field a familiar face for international soccer fans. The team has ex-Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain and former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs.