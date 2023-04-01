Miami vs UConn Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Miami takes on Connecticut in the closes thing to a Blue Blood matchup at the NCAA Final Four on Saturday, April 1, Houston.

The game (8:49 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of Miami vs UConn online for free:

Miami vs UConn Preview

Miami and Connecticut collide in the nightcap of the NCAA Final Four on Saturday.

The winner between the former Big East rivals will face the winner between San Diego State and Florida Atlantic in the most improbable Final Four in years. UConn enters the Final Four as the highest seed at No. 4 out of the West Region. Miami and San Diego State, both making first-ever appearances, came in as No. 5 seeds while Florida Atlantic made it as a No. 9 seed.

UConn dominated its way through the West Region, starting with an 87-63 rout of Iona in the first round on March 17. The Huskies then bounced Saint Mary’s 70-55 on March 19.

Connecticut didn’t slow down in the Sweet 16 March 23 with an 88-65 blowout of No. 8 seed Arkansas, the team that knocked out No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas. Huskies then dominated No. 3 seed Gonzaga 82-54 on March 25 to advance past the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014.

UConn has far and away the most storied program in the Final Four this year with four national titles, six Final Four appearances, and a .637 all-time winning percentage. However, it’s the first time for the current coaching staff and players under head coach Dan Hurley, who took the job in 2018.

The Huskies had limited success under former head coach Kevin Ollie after the retirement of longtime coach Jim Calhoun in 2012. Connecticut only had one national title run under Ollie before the program hit a four-year drought of Sweet 16 appearances. The Huskies only made one more tournament appearance under Ollie after 2014.

Miami never made it to an Elite Eight before last year and never dominated in the Big East like Connecticut did — just one conference crown versus 10. The Hurricanes left for the ACC in 2004, and began to succeed under head coach Jim Larranaga, who took the job in 2011. The Canes won an ACC title in 2013, as this year’s squad did, but Miami couldn’t get past the Sweet 16 that year or again in 2016.

While last year’s Hurricanes squad finally got past the Sweet 16 but couldn’t stop Kansas in the Elite Eight. It looked like more of the same against Texas this time around on March 26, but the Canes rallied to beat the Longhorns 88-81 to advance. The Hurricanes previously beat No. 12 Drake 63-56, No. 4 Indiana 85-69, and No. 1 Houston in the Midwest Region.