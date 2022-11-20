How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale Online for Free

Hit zombie apocalypse show “The Walking Dead” is taking its final bow on Sunday, November 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include AMC and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “The Walking Dead” streaming online:

‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale Preview

After 11 seasons, 176 episodes and several spinoffs, hit zombie apocalypse show “The Walking Dead” is shambling off the air with a three-hour finale extravaganza.

The first hour, which airs from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, consistes of “The Walking Dead: Red Carpet Live,” which will be hosted by “The Talking Dead” aftershow host Chris Hardwick. This live pre-show will “showcase a mix of ‘The Walking Dead’ cast arrivals on the red carpet, a look back at some of ‘The Walking Dead’s’ greatest moments, and teasers to the highly anticipated series finale,” according to the AMC press release.

Then from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. will air the final episode, titled “Rest in Peace.” Its description reads, “Our survivors rush to save Judith’s life, search for their kids, and fight for their future. Daryl and Carol rush Judith to the hospital; Rosita, Eugene, and Gabriel search for Coco; Maggie and Negan take arms against Pamela; the heroes assemble for one last stand.”

Then from 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. comes “Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Finale,” where host Hardwick “will bring out the ‘The Walking Dead cast’ and special guest appearances to discuss fan favorite moments along with all that’s to come in the ‘Walking Dead’ universe.”

In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Angela Kang teased what’s to come in the series finale, including that it will be some “really important emotional moments” surrounding Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Daryl (Norman Reedus).

“All of those people from the past are on [Daryl’s] mind, but also what’s right in front of him is this child who, from the moment she was born, he took a responsibility for her. I wrote an episode many, many years back where he and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) went out in search of formula because Lori (Judith’s birth mom, Sarah Wayne Callies) had just died. That was when [Judith] was deemed [Daryl’s] ‘little ass-kicker.’ He’s always loved this child and he feels like he’s the closest thing to a parent that she has right now. All of the responsibility of making sure that she’s okay feels like it’s on his shoulders. That’s really the emotional thing that’s driving him in the episode,” said Kang.

Kang also said that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie are on “a rollercoaster” together.

“Sometimes it seems like their relationship is going up, and sometimes it crashes back down. So I think Maggie, she’s evaluating all that. Negan knows that that’s where he stands with her. Negan is the type that’s trying to make his apology via actions, but they’ve got to get through a lot of baggage in the next episode. Without saying where they end, there needs to be some things that are reckoned with, clearly, between these two,” teased Kang.

The series finale of “The Walking Dead” airs on Sunday, November 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on AMC.