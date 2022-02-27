Where to Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup Final in US

Chelsea and Liverpool face off in the final of the Carabao Cup over at Wembley Stadium in a historic match where two non-British managers face off for the first time ever.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Blues and Reds face off in an unprecedented edition of the Carabao Cup. These two teams might be slightly off the pace when it comes to the Premier League, but the Carabao Cup is the first trophy of this latter half of the season. These two teams faced off in the 2005 edition of the League Cup that Liverpool won in extratime.

This season, both teams have ended up with a 1-1 draw in the first match and then played in one of the most exciting 2-2 draws of the year. In that match, Liverpool ended up taking a 2-0 lead only to see Chelsea rally back and level the game.

For Liverpool, they find themselves in prime form winning nine games in a row including a 6-0 win against Leeds. Jürgen Klopp’s side. The lone absence will be that of Roberto Firmino while Diogo Jota is questionable. This could give an opportunity for Luis Díaz to take part in this match.

“It’s second time for me in this competition and I have lost so many finals in my life, but the few I won and the ones I lost didn’t hold me back to try again,” Liverpool boss Klopp said in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

A win for Chelsea would have them in a position to be able to have a hat-trick of titles after having already conquered the European Super Cup and Club World Cup up to this point of the season.

The biggest question mark for Chelsea is the possibility of having Edouard Mendy in goal over Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Basque goalkeeper was fundamental in the team’s road to the final. Reece James could be available, but no one knows exactly how much time he would be able to offer in a productive manner after a two-month absence.

The one sure absence is that of Ben Chilwell, who will be out for the remainder of the season.